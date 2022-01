Samsung on Friday confirmed the Galaxy S22 launch will take place in February without revealing an actual Unpacked event date. Leaks say the virtual show will happen on February 8th or 9th, with Samsung taking preorders for the three Galaxy S22 versions after the press conference. But Samsung did reveal something that might be even more exciting. That’s especially if you plan to purchase the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, or the Galaxy S22 Ultra as soon as possible. The first Galaxy S22 deal is already here, offering you an early price discount that you should take advantage of.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 MINUTES AGO