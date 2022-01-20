ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The IRS will start using facial recognition this summer — and you'll have to send off a selfie if you want to pay your taxes online

By Isobel Asher Hamilton
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 3 days ago
The IRS will require users of its online portal to create...

Sherman
3d ago

Next our government will mandate we wear gold stars on our garments to show we’ve been indoctrinated.

Bible Toter
3d ago

can't buy or sell without the mark of the beast getting closer and closer forget about that though get closer to The True and Living God not the god of the dead not them fake Jesus's not the evil spirits not the fantasy gods or myths But the God of Abraham the fear of Issac the God of David the Great I AM YAH! ABBA, FATHER THE CREATOR NOT RELIGION RELATIONSHIP 🙏🏾 🙌🏾 👏🏾 ❤

Paul Capp
3d ago

Next will be cameras inside every home so they can watch us. 1984 JUST A FEW YEARS LATE

Shore News Network

The IRS Will Make You Scan Your Face To Access Your Taxes Online

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will soon require taxpayers to submit a scan of their face in order to access certain features and tax records. The change, first reported on by Krebs on Security, will force users to sign into the IRS website through an account with third-party firm ID.me, and provide a government identification document with their photo alongside a selfie to verify their identity, according to the IRS website.
Daily Mail

US taxpayers will have to submit a video selfie using facial recognition technology from a third-party company to access their IRS accounts

US taxpayers will have to submit a video selfie to access certain Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tools and applications starting this summer. The selfie is taken on a mobile device and then uploaded to ID.me, a third-party identity verification company that will use its own facial recognition to verify the individual.
inputmag.com

The IRS will start requiring your selfies beginning this summer

U.S. taxpayers are going to need an ID.me account if they ever need or want to access their records via the Internal Revenue Service website beginning this summer. Unfortunately for many, creating a login for the popular online identity verification system could quickly become a massive headache given the intricate multi-step (emphasis on multi) signup process.
TechRadar

IRS will soon require a selfie to file your taxes

Paying your taxes online in the US is about to get a whole lot more difficult as the IRS has revealed that taxpayers' existing credentials will no longer work beginning this summer. Instead, the government agency is partnering with a third-party identity verification service called ID.me that requires users to...
The Independent

Amazon postpones plan to stop customers using Visa cards at last minute

Amazon has postponed its plan to stop customers using Visa credit cards at the last minute.The company had said that it would refuse to accept the cards from 19 January, blaming the “high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions”. The plan caused confusion and difficulties for those customers with the cards, who were set to be locked out of purchasing at Amazon.But it has now said that change will not take place on Wednesday, and that Amazon and Visa are working on a “potential solution” to allow people to keep using their credit cards. It announced the...
BGR.com

Stimulus check update: You might be eligible to claim $5,000

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can't miss on Saturday: COVID home tests, $139 AirPods 3, more The federal government gave away a staggering amount of money to Americans in 2021 — tens of billions of dollars, in fact, across more than half a dozen stimulus checks meant to help people get through the pandemic. That year-long river of money flowing easily made 2021 the year of the stimulus check. And while no more of those payments are coming from the federal government anytime soon, it all had such a big impact last year that the ripples will still be...
scmagazine.com

IRS plans for facial recognition draw scrutiny from privacy, cybersecurity advocates

The IRS is pushing taxpayers to start using a login service that leverages facial recognition and requires users to send photos of themselves to a third-party company. The news, first flagged by independent investigative reporter Brian Krebs, has been met with incredulity by privacy and cybersecurity experts, who say the program will create numerous privacy, cybersecurity and accessibility concerns for taxpayers.
bigeasymagazine.com

How Much Money Can You Win at a Casino Before You Have to Pay Taxes?

You all know that gamblers can earn big money in a casino, but the story doesn’t end with you withdrawing money just like that. Once you win a certain amount of money, the casino will notify you that they need to check your tax status. You will have to...
theeastcountygazette.com

If You File Your Taxes Now, You Will Definitely Lose Your $1,400 Stimulus Check!

Tax returns for the 2020 tax year began being accepted by the IRS this month. People often choose to submit their tax returns early in order to obtain their refunds faster. This is because they do not have to worry about doing taxes. It might, nonetheless, be in the best interests of some folks to wait for a little before they send Uncle Sam their taxes.
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Increased payments sent today

Today, Jan. 19, millions of Americans will see bigger Social Security payments going into their bank accounts. The check today is for anyone collecting Social Security whose birthday lands between the 11th and 20th. The new checks are, on average, around $1,657 each. The COLA increase for 2022 is 5.9%,...
BGR.com

Stimulus check payments up to $8,000 are available, but you need to file this form

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $179 Roomba, Fire Tablets, more It should be pretty clear by now that 2022 is going to be nothing like the stimulus check-filled year we got in 2021. The inability of congressional Democrats to pass President Biden’s 12-month extension of the expanded monthly child tax credit checks has seen to that. However, just because the monthly checks have ended, that doesn’t mean the child tax credit has gone away entirely. You can still get a credit for up to $2,000 per child this year, as we detailed here. And there’s a related benefit...
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: $1,657 going out in 1 day

In just one day millions of Americans can expect a Social Security payment worth $1,657. This will be the first check with the 5.9% COLA increase in it for 2022. The increase began at the start of 2022 thanks to the COLA boost that was put into effect for the high rate of inflation in 2021.
