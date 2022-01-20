The IRS will start using facial recognition this summer — and you'll have to send off a selfie if you want to pay your taxes online

Amazon has postponed its plan to stop customers using Visa credit cards at the last minute.The company had said that it would refuse to accept the cards from 19 January, blaming the “high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions”. The plan caused confusion and difficulties for those customers with the cards, who were set to be locked out of purchasing at Amazon.But it has now said that change will not take place on Wednesday, and that Amazon and Visa are working on a “potential solution” to allow people to keep using their credit cards. It announced the...

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO