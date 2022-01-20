ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Literature from diverse voices can change hearts and minds

By Jacob Newman
Salt Lake Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen my Advanced Placement English class at Skyline High School was assigned to read “Beloved” by Toni Morrison, I initially groaned. It was so different from most of the literature we had previously read in class. While I had difficulty with the text at first, I tried to set aside my...

