Letter: Literature from diverse voices can change hearts and minds

“Every thought you produce, anything you say, any action you do, it bears your signature.” -Thich Nhat Hanh. The quality of our lives starts with our thoughts. Our thoughts are always with us, and the overall tone and tenor of our lives stems first and foremost from our thoughts. If we spend the better part of our waking hours stewing in anger and resentment, our lives will become a reflection of that anger and these negative emotions will eventually appear in our words and actions. Anger, resentment, and fear are emotions which we may think we have no control over, or which we may feel justified in feeling. After all, if someone has harmed us, are we not justified in being angry? And isn’t fear called for in the presence of danger? While fear and anger are justified, and even appropriate in some situations, these emotions can become bad habits and debilitating obsessions. What we must do to rid our lives of fear, anger, and resentment is first and foremost to take responsibility for our thoughts and to believe that we can change those thoughts. When the unwanted thought comes, as surely it will, we can rebuke it and simply refuse to linger there. The more time we spend entertaining certain thoughts, the more likely those thoughts will recur. Evaluate your thoughts and spend less time thinking about things that make you angry, resentful, and fearful.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO