ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Kinder Morgan Delivers Another Boringly Predictable Quarter

By Matthew DiLallo
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) might not be the most exciting company around. However, the energy-infrastructure company offers stability. That was the case again in the fourth quarter as it delivered relatively steady results, enabling it to finish the year right on target with its original budget after subtracting the one-time earnings boost it got from winter storms in February.

Here's a closer look at the quarter and what's ahead for the energy company .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PbgfZ_0dqqm0Jt00

Image source: Getty Images.

Another quarter of steady results

Metric

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

Year-Over-Year Change

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)

$1.804 billion

$1.837 billion

-1.8%

Distributable cash flow (DCF)

$1.093 billion

$1.250 billion

-12.6%

DCF per share

$0.48

$0.55

-12.7%

Data source: Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan's adjusted EBITDA dipped slightly during the quarter, while DCF slumped nearly 13%. The main issue was higher expenses. General and administrative and corporate charges jumped more than 25%, weighing on adjusted EBITDA, while sustaining capital expenses surged nearly 70%, cutting into DCF.

Those higher expenses masked the overall stability of its four business segments where earnings rose 1% year over year:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=206GnN_0dqqm0Jt00

Data source: Kinder Morgan. Chart by author.

Natural-gas pipeline earnings increased 2%, compared to last-year's fourth quarter. The main drivers were higher contributions from a full year of service of the Permian Highway Pipeline, the acquisition of Stagecoach Gas Services, and increased volumes and favorable pricing on some of its gas-gathering systems. These factors helped offset lower contributions from several other pipeline systems.

Earnings from product pipelines jumped 9% year over year, driven by higher refined-products volumes. An improving economy and fewer pandemic-related restrictions fueled a 48% improvement in jet-fuel volumes and 7% higher gas volumes. These growth drivers more than offset declines in crude oil and diesel volumes.

Earnings from terminals declined by 5%, mainly due to weaker charter rates for its tanker ships. That issue more than offset higher coal export volumes and improved refined-products exports.

Finally, Kinder Morgan's carbon-dioxide segment reported a 5% decrease in earnings. Lower carbon-dioxide sales, crude volumes, and crude prices weighed on the segment, more than offsetting higher carbon dioxide and natural-gas liquids pricing.

A look at what's ahead for Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan's solid showing in the fourth quarter pushed its full-year adjusted EBITDA to nearly $8 billion, up 14% from 2020, while DCF surged 19% to almost $5.5 billion. However, that outsized growth is due mainly to the big boost from winter storms in Texas last February, which isn't likely to reoccur.

Because of that, Kinder Morgan sees its earnings and cash flow declining in 2022. It expects to generate $7.2 billion of adjusted EBITDA and $4.7 billion of DCF. It's worth noting that this forecast implies 5% adjusted EBITDA growth and 9% higher DCF after adjusting for last-year's winter-storm boost.

Kinder Morgan's forecast has it on track to generate enough cash flow to cover its 6%-yielding dividend -- which it intends to increase by 3% this year -- and its entire $1.3 billion expansion program, with about $870 million to spare. The company said it could use up to $750 million of that money on attractive opportunities, including repurchasing its shares. Its success in deploying that capital could further boost DCF per share this year.

It's looking for new opportunities to put capital to work in its legacy energy-infrastructure businesses and emerging ones in the low-carbon energy transition. Kinder Morgan has started allocating more investment to the growing low-carbon sector over the past year. It purchased renewable natural-gas producer Kintrex Energy last year and is developing several logistics hubs for alternative fuels. The company expects to finish its initial slate of projects over the coming year, providing new sources of earnings growth.

A solid end to a strong year

Kinder Morgan continues to be a pillar of stability. That's enabling it to generate lots of steady cash flow to pay an attractive dividend while investing in expanding its platform. Like the rest of the energy sector, it's in the early stages of pivoting toward lower-carbon energy sources, which could provide years of growth opportunities for the company. That should enable Kinder Morgan to continue delivering predictable results and dividend income to investors for years to come.

10 stocks we like better than Kinder Morgan
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Kinder Morgan wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Matthew DiLallo owns Kinder Morgan. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Kinder Morgan. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Seekingalpha.com

Kinder Morgan: Solid Q4 Earnings May Be Just The Beginning

Kinder Morgan saw sharp YOY volume increases through its refined product pipeline systems as demand for these products continued to recover. On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, energy and midstream giant Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) announced its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results. These results generally impressed the market as the company managed to beat the expectations of analysts in terms of both revenues and earnings, although the stock price remained flat over the course of the next day. The company's management expects that 2022 will be much stronger as the energy industry has not only fully recovered from the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic but is now arguably much stronger than ever. This company has long been a favorite of income investors due to its impressive 6.20% yield, and should it manage to deliver the performance that its management expects, then the company will most certainly continue to be so.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Kmi#Getty Images#Ebitda#Dcf#Stagecoach Gas Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Kinder Morgan guides for 40% profit boost to $2.5B in 2022

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) +0.4% post-market after reporting a slight Q4 earnings beat and distributable cash flow of $0.48/share, vs. $0.55 in the year-ago quarter and $0.47 consensus estimate. Kinder Morgan says DCF/share was down Y/Y primarily due to higher sustaining capital spending than in the prior-year quarter. For the full...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Miami Herald

Morgan Stanley Beats on Fourth-Quarter Earnings Forecasts

Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Morgan Stanley Report on Wednesday posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings thanks to robust performances in the bank's wealth management and asset management groups. Morgan Stanley said it earned $3.7 billion in the fourth quarter, or $2.01 a share, vs. $3.4 billion, or $1.81 a share in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
wkzo.com

Kinder Morgan profit rises on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

(Reuters) – Kinder Morgan Inc reported a rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday as the U.S. pipeline operator transported higher volumes of gasoline and jet fuel. Consumption of gasoline and jet fuel surged in the quarter as people resumed travel and business activity picked up, following a year of coronavirus-driven decline in demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Kinder Morgan, Inc (KMI) CEO Steven Kean on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kinder Morgan, Inc (NYSE:KMI) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call January 19, 2022 4:30 PM ET. Welcome to the Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. If you have any objectives, you may disconnect at this time. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Rich Kinder, Executive Chairman. Thank you, sir. You may begin.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Kinder Morgan Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 beats by $0.01, revenue of $4.43B beats by $820M

Kinder Morgan press release (NYSE:KMI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 beats by $0.01. Revenue of $4.43B (+42.0% Y/Y) beats by $820M. 2022 Outlook: KMI expects to generate net income attributable to KMI of $2.5 billion and declare dividends of $1.11 per share, a 3% increase from the 2021 declared dividends. KMI expects to generate 2022 DCF of $4.7 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 billion; and to end 2022 with a Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.3, below our long-term target of approximately 4.5 times. The $4.7 billion DCF and 4.3 times leverage metric do not reflect the potential impact of the possible use of up to $750 million available for attractive opportunities, including share repurchases.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

What to expect from Kinder Morgan's Q4 earnings?

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.58B (+14.9% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, KMI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
157K+
Followers
76K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy