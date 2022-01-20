ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

From the Humane Society

Cover picture for the articleUnless you’ve been living under a rock the last several weeks, you are aware of the passing of a Hollywood legend,...

Lipstick art of Betty White benefits Humane Society

On what would be Betty White's 100th birthday, a Sarasota-based artist Alexis 'Lipstick Lex' Fraser is auctioning a portrait of a young White that was painted using only lipstick. The proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.
Betty White
Oktibbeha Co. Humane Society honoring legendary Betty White

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Humane Society is giving you the chance to be a pet owner while honoring the legendary Betty White. The “Betty White Challenge” is viral across the internet and the U-S and now Oktibehha County Humane Society is joining in.
Betty White Challenge Helps Lincoln Humane Society

Betty White is our favorite grandma and now superhero for The Capital Humane Society here in Lincoln, NE. Using #BettyWhiteChallenge, the Capital Humane Society joined the trend and asked for help from the Lincoln community. As of January 19, 2022, just two days after what would have been White’s 100th birthday, the shelter had received nearly 600 donations, totaling $19,200.
Humane society holds fundraiser in honor of Betty White

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society holds a fundraiser every month to go toward supplies, vaccinations, and other costs of operations. They had a plan for January, but it all changed with the news of Betty White’s passing. Instead of doing a ball drop for the new year, they dedicated it to the late actress.
Thank you, and thanks to Betty: Clinton County Humane Society receives over $6,500 from many donors

WILMINGTON — At midnight on January 17 — what would have been the late Betty White’s 100th birthday — the Clinton County Humane Society posted a link on its Facebook page. It encouraged followers to donate to the shelter as part of the “Betty White Challenge,” an online movement that started shortly after the celebrity’s death on December 31.
Wisconsin Humane Society receives $75K grant from PetSmart Charities

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society announced it received a $75,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help prepare more shelter pets for adoption and ensure they are ready to find loving homes. According to a news release, the funding will support veterinary medical care and services prior to...
Win bourbon and help the Franklin County Humane Society

— The Franklin County Humane Society will be hosting a rare bourbon raffle to help build a new animal shelter. The new shelter will enhance the lives of local cats and dogs. The raffle holds 20 flights prizes of rare bourbon. Tickets can be purchased at frankfortbourbonraffle.com for $100. Only...
Greenhill Humane Society joins #BettyWhiteChallenge trend, which helps shelters

EUGENE, Ore. — The #BettyWhiteChallenge has been getting some national attention. People are being asked to donate to animal shelters or rescues in her name. The local Greenhill Humane Society is joining in on the trend. Donations will go straight to surgeries, behavior training and other care needs to...
‘Scream’ Filmmakers Let a Character Live Because the Actor Was So Charming

[This story contains spoilers for Scream.] Seconds after the filmmakers behind the new Scream ended a meet-and-greet Zoom call with Mason Gooding, they knew he was their choice to play Chad Meeks-Martin. There was just one problem. In the original script from writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick Chad, the charismatic jock (and nephew of Jamie Kennedy’s original Scream character Randy Meeks), dies during the third act. “The conversation as soon as he signed on was, ‘Well we can’t kill Chad. Mason has got to be in the other movies. This guy is the greatest! We’d be crazy to get someone this charismatic and...
Amy Poehler’s ‘Lucy and Desi’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Among the rich selection of stills and footage in the unexpectedly affecting Lucy and Desi, there’s an image that might strike you with its likeness to the film’s director, Amy Poehler. The photo captures Lucille Ball, in one of her daffier getups, beaming at the camera: a wide-eyed, beautiful clown. More than 70 years after I Love Lucy transformed the airwaves, many people working in television can trace their inspiration to that trailblazing sitcom and its beloved stars. But Poehler brings a particularly powerful sense of connection and understanding to her debut documentary. Like Ball, she’s a funny woman with...
Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
Eric Clapton claims subliminal messages are forcing people into obediance

Eric Clapton’s most recent COVID-19 theory is that the public have been receiving subliminal messages that are convincing them to be obedient and follow orders. Clapton has openly opposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations since the beginning of the pandemic. He even claimed that the vaccine had caused nerve damage in his fingers.
