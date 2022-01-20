ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watford will still be without Ismaila Sarr for visit of Norwich

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Watford are missing seven players for Friday’s visit of fellow Premier League strugglers Norwich, with five-goal attacker Ismaila Sarr still in Spain for treatment on a knee injury.

The Senegal international has been sidelined since November but went to Barcelona recently to continue his recovery programme with an anticipated return pencilled in for next month.

Hornets boss Claudio Ranieri remains without Peter Etebo (hamstring), Kwadwo Baah (foot) and Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) while Imran Louza, Adam Masina and William Troost-Ekong are still absent due to their Africa Cup of Nations commitments.

Norwich will be without goalkeeper Tim Krul because of a shoulder problem suffered late on in the win over Everton, so Angus Gunn is set to deputise.

The Canaries have no other fresh injury concerns, with full-backs Max Aarons and Brandon Williams both recovered after being forced off against Everton while midfielder Kenny McLean is back available following his Covid-19 issues.

Mathias Normann (pelvis), Billy Gilmour (ankle), Lukas Rupp (hamstring), Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) all continue their recovery.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Ngakia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Sissoko, Kayembe, Kucka, Dennis, King, Joan Pedro, Bachman, Femenia, Sierralta, Tufan, Kabasele, Cleverely, Sema, Hernandez, Morris, Elliot, Fletcher.

Norwich provisional squad: Gunn, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Rashica, Sorensen, McLean, Sargent, Idah, Pukki, McGovern, Byram, Kabak, Giannoulis, Dowell, Placheta, Lees-Melou, Cantwell, Tzolis, Rowe

