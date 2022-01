Huge lorry queues building up at the Port of Dover have been blamed “entirely” on extra controls which have come into force from Brexit.It comes as port chiefs urged the UK government to hold talks with the EU on ways to ease further checks set to come in later in 2022 which could cause “disastrous” disruption to trade.One courier told The Independent he had been caught up in queues of up to 15km (9 miles) since full customs controls came into force at the beginning of January.The British haulier said it was taking 15 to 20 minutes for each...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO