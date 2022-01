Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has said he will look again at a governmental complaints procedure which could see some reports passed to police against the wishes of complainers, amid fears of a “cooling effect”.A new complaints procedure, which mandates that issues raised against current and former ministers will be investigated independently, was released earlier this month.The procedure comes after the botched investigation into former first minister Alex Salmond under the previous policy, which was deemed to be unlawful and resulted in three inquiries and more than half a million pounds being paid to the current Alba Party leader.One of the...

