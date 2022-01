Baker School of Business ’10 grad among new class of scholars. Note: Michael Burris graduated as a member of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He was Delta Company Commander and a member of the Honor Court while at The Citadel and attended on a Navy ROTC scholarship. After his commissioning, Burris served as a naval officer for seven years working in both conventional and special operations. Upon leaving the Navy, Burris earned an MBA from the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler School of Business. He grew up in Charleston but now lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, with his wife Brooke (also a Charleston native), and their sons Holsten who is two, and Creighton who is three months old. Burris works as Director of Operations for an investment firm.

