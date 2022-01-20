ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Cambridge monitoring Joe Ironside fitness ahead of Crewe clash

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Cambridge are assessing top scorer Joe Ironside ahead of Saturday’s League One home clash with Crewe.

U’s manager Mark Bonner said on Thursday a check would be made on Ironside – scorer of the winners against Lincoln last weekend and Newcastle in the FA Cup a week earlier – with the striker having “everything strapped up at the minute”.

Bonner added that there were “a few knocks” from Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over Doncaster.

George Williams could return after illness and Wes Hoolahan may also come back in, while the club were awaiting the outcome of a scan on Jensen Weir as he continues his recovery from a knee problem.

Crewe captain Luke Murphy looks set to be fit for the contest at the Abbey Stadium.

The midfielder was forced off inside the opening 15 minutes of Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Shrewsbury due to a hip injury.

Boss David Artell has said he is hopeful Murphy will be available, along with Scott Robertson – absent at the weekend because of a hamstring problem – and Scott Kashket, who has been recovering from an ankle issue and illness.

Donervon Daniels and Zac Williams are also in line to return following self-isolation, but Rio Adebisi and Ben Knight (both foot) remain sidelined.

