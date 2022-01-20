The Book Of Boba Fett’s Upcoming ‘Twist’ Seems Pretty Obvious

Maybe some fans are expecting too much or maybe some of them don’t realize that building a character like Boba Fett and filling in the gaps of his life that have been covered by comics, novels, and various other means is going to be a slow go given that there’s so much to him. But calling it a ‘lumbering’ series at this point isn’t entirely unfair, though it is inaccurate since there has been action and there has been enough intrigue to keep things moving forward. It does feel as though there’s empty space here and there that needs to be filled, but it’s easy to let this pass at times when the action gets going or the plot thickens a bit, such as it did in The Tribes of Tatooine. Obviously there’s still unrest in the city as Fett continues to acclimate to his current position, and the assassination attempt made in the first episode makes that rather clear. But now, after meeting the Ithorian mayor of Mos Espa, there’s a reason to doubt whether the mayor sent the assassins, or if it’s the Twins, a pair of Hutt siblings that are cousins to the late Jabba.

