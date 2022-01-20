ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Book Of Boba Fett’s Upcoming ‘Twist’ Seems Pretty Obvious

By Paul Tassi
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
I continue to puzzle over what exactly is going on with The Book of Boba Fett, a show that is occasionally good but mostly weird, and certainly painting a much different picture of the famed bounty hunter than I had in my head, that’s for sure. We only...

Cadillac News

Why Is Boba Sick on ‘The Book of Boba Fett’?

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett, Episodes 1-2.] Thank goodness Jabba the Hutt had a bacta tank lying around in his palace, because Boba (Temuera Morrison) needs it. The fearsome bounty hunter-turned-crime lord seems to be having a tough time, health-wise. A brief scuffle...
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Book of Boba Fett': Who Are The Pyke Syndicate?

The criminal underworld is as integral to the Star Wars universe as the Jedi, the Empire, and the Rebels. From the original trilogy to brand new animated projects like Star Wars Resistance and Star Wars: Visions, crime families, smugglers, and bounty hunters have made their mark all over the galaxy. The latest addition to the franchise to delve into this shady underground is the new Disney+ live-action series The Book of Boba Fett. Taking place in the aftermath of the events of The Return of the Jedi, the show centers around the fan-favorite bounty hunter in two different stages of life, as he learns the way of the Tusken Raiders and takes control of Jabba’s criminal empire. In Episode 2, “The Tribes of Tatooine”, the worlds of Sand People and outlaws collided with the appearance of a powerful crime family: the Pyke Syndicate.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The Book of Boba Fett: ‘The Tribes of Tatooine’ Recap

Maybe some fans are expecting too much or maybe some of them don’t realize that building a character like Boba Fett and filling in the gaps of his life that have been covered by comics, novels, and various other means is going to be a slow go given that there’s so much to him. But calling it a ‘lumbering’ series at this point isn’t entirely unfair, though it is inaccurate since there has been action and there has been enough intrigue to keep things moving forward. It does feel as though there’s empty space here and there that needs to be filled, but it’s easy to let this pass at times when the action gets going or the plot thickens a bit, such as it did in The Tribes of Tatooine. Obviously there’s still unrest in the city as Fett continues to acclimate to his current position, and the assassination attempt made in the first episode makes that rather clear. But now, after meeting the Ithorian mayor of Mos Espa, there’s a reason to doubt whether the mayor sent the assassins, or if it’s the Twins, a pair of Hutt siblings that are cousins to the late Jabba.
COMICS
willmarradio.com

'The Book of Boba Fett' stars weigh in on show's "Mos Vespa" controversy

The third episode of Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett proved pretty divisive with the Star Wars fanbase, all thanks to some space scooters. The Robert Rodriguez-directed episode sees Temuera Morrison's bounty hunter-turned crime boss hiring a group of young cyborg thugs, but their appearance -- and their candy-colored, arguably Earth-bound hovering scooters -- drew flak from some fans. Many made references to Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, or to Griff Tannen's hoverboard gang in Back to the Future 2, or Rodriguez's Spy Kids series.
TV & VIDEOS
thecentraltrend.com

The Intro to The Book of Boba Fett failed to spark excitement

Convincing my parents to buy Disney+ at the beginning of 2020 wasn’t difficult, as everyone in my family is an avid Disney fan, and we were eager to watch their newest series: The Mandalorian. Since then, it has become a staple of our family activities to gather and watch the most recent installments of the Star Wars and Marvel TV shows.
MOVIES
radiomisfits.com

Caffeinated Comics – Book of Boba Fett

Star Wars returns right when Marvel takes a break! Jon and Steven discuss whether the new show was the first pitch for “The Mandalorian”, how Jon Favreau surpassed JJ Abrams and whether one show can hold multiple genres of sci fi, western and mafia movies. Plus, standing by someone who’s been Read more…
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

The Book of Boba Fett: Who were the people on the train?

Warning: Spoilers ahead for episode 2 of The Book of Boba Fett. “The Tribes of Tatooine” raises the stakes for the Tusken Raiders in the flashbacks. When a high-speed train travels through the desert, the people on board the train fire at and kill many of the Tuskens. The Tuskens’ very existence is threatened by this violence.
MOVIES
Vulture

The Book of Boba Fett Recap: Wookiee Gone Wild!

“Let the wookiee win,” C3-PO famously advised R2-D2 as the latter threatened to beat Chewbacca at a game of holochess. Though Chewbacca’s anger didn’t look like it should be taken lightly, he never really seemed like the sort of wookiee who would tear the arms out of the sockets of his opponents. Half-collie, half oversize teddy bear, Chewbacca looked cuddly even in the midst of battle. The same can’t be said of Krrsantan, the wookiee assassin who tears Boba Fett out of the tank where he sleeps (and dreams a series of flashbacks that fill in his backstory), nearly kills him, then fights off seemingly everyone who lives in what used to be Jabba’s palace before getting dropped in the vacant (for now) rancor pit. Wookiees: Don’t take them lightly, especially when they’re getting paid to kill you.
MOVIES
FanSided

The Book of Boba Fett: Where is Rotta the Hutt?

In Chapter 2 of The Book of Boba Fett, “The Tribes of Tatooine,” we were introduced to two new Hutts being carried through the strees, a twin brother and sister who happen to be cousins of Tatooine’s former resident crime lord (not Bib Fortuna). The appearance of the Hutt twins has caused some fans to wonder: Where is Jabba’s son?
MOVIES
thefocus.news

Will Omega be in The Book Of Boba Fett? Fan theories explained

Omega is a newish character to the Star Wars universe and has only been introduced in the past year in animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Omega became an instant hit with fans so let’s look at their theories. We also discover a shocking revelation about Omega in...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Book of Boba Fett twist just helped fix the show's biggest problem

The Book of Boba Fett episode 3 spoilers follow. The Book of Boba Fett should have always been a page-turner. This is Boba's first solo venture, after all, and a Star Wars legend as iconic as him deserves nothing but the best. Yet opinions on the show have been divided thus far.
MOVIES
lordsofgaming.net

Lord’s Minute – The Book of Boba Fett Premiere

Welcome to the Lord’s Minute, our quick-hit video series where we team with the Iron Lords Podcast hosts to discuss the latest news in gaming and beyond. Today, Lords of Gaming writer Ty Swinson sits down with Lord King David to discuss their takes on the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett. The show was first announced that is coming to Disney+ in December of 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
chimesnewspaper.com

“The Book of Boba Fett” is goofy, original and triumphant

Written by “Chef” star John Favreau, “The Book of Boba Fett” contains the essential elements of a successful Star Wars spin-off. The narrative includes familiar characters, a tie to the fourth or fifth episode, and a main character with really, really good teeth. It begins with the story of Boba Fett’s takeover of Jabba the Hutt’s throne on planet Tatooine and explores his struggles. Viewers can watch weekly episodes unfold on Disney+.
MOVIES
studybreaks.com

‘The Book of Boba Fett’: The Good, the Bad, and What To Expect

The opening episodes of the new hit ‘Star Wars’ series were met with polarizing reviews. Is there anything to worry about for the future of this show?. Warning: Spoilers for “The Book of Boba Fett” ahead!. 42 years ago, one of the most beloved characters in...
MOVIES
