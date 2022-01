The Iowa State Education Association’s president, Mike Beranek, issued the following response to the Condition of the State Address delivered by Gov. Kim Reynolds. “While we appreciate hearing Gov. Reynolds say words of support for Iowa’s public school teachers with a stipend of federal ESSR money for their hard work and efforts throughout the pandemic, her actions introducing a private school voucher program and propagating the untruths about what is happening in our public schools tell a different story.

