3 more Mainers die as 1,384 additional coronavirus cases are reported

Governor Janet Mills says she is supporting towns and cities who put mask mandates in place. She also says the state wouldn't be where it is if more people got vaccinated. “During much of the State of Civil Emergency, requirements like mask mandates, capacity limits, and physical distancing were the only tools available to help limit the spread of COVID-19. With the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines, the State transitioned from requirements to recommendations. The surge in cases and hospitalizations Maine is experiencing now is driven primarily by those who are not vaccinated. Getting vaccinated remains the most effective way to reduce the spread of the virus, which is why the Governor continues to urge all Maine people to roll up their sleeves and get their shot, regardless of whether it’s their first or their third. The Governor also continues to encourage people to wear masks when indoors in public spaces, and she supports municipalities and private businesses that adopt their own masking requirements.”

MAINE STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO