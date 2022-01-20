ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

3 more Mainers die as 1,384 additional coronavirus cases are reported

By WGME
WGME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA (WGME) -- Three more Mainers have died, and 1,384 additional coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Thursday. The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,691. The Maine CDC says it has tens of thousands of positive lab results waiting to be reviewed and processed, but the current wave...

wgme.com

Comments / 1

Related
wabi.tv

30 more Mainers died with COVID since Friday

Maine (WABI) - 30 more people in our state died with COVID-19 according to the latest data from the Maine CDC. This information reflects 5 days of case gathering due to the long, holiday weekend. There are also 1,550 newly recorded cases. 4,459 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine schools face thousands of COVID-19 cases, 35 outbreaks

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Thousands of students and teachers across Maine are infected with COVID-19. It’s a challenge facing nearly every school district in the state. Classes are full inside Lewiston High School. They’re wearing masks and social distancing, but even with those precautions, this district is seeing a rise...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Coronavirus
okcfox.com

OSDH reports over 11,300 additional COVID cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 11,315 new coronavirus cases on Friday, setting another daily record for the state. The previous record of the most cases announced in one day was 10,502, which was set on Thursday. Another 25 deaths related to the pandemic were...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wash Hands#Cdc#Alcohol#Wgme#Mainers#The Maine Cdc
whdh.com

Mass. health officials report more than 56K new COVID-19 cases, 47 additional deaths over 4-day period

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported 56,489 new COVID-19 cases and 47 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate dipped slightly to 17.44 percent. Tuesday’s report included new cases from Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,375,183...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WGME

Maine may have seen record number of overdose deaths in 2021

It appears Maine may have seen a record number of overdose deaths in 2021, according to Maine Public. Health experts reportedly say the rising death toll is likely due to a combination of more lethal drugs and social isolation caused by the pandemic. The University of Maine's Drug and Alcohol...
MAINE STATE
WGME

CBS13 no longer reporting daily COVID-19 case count in Maine

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine CDC is facing a massive backlog of positive COVID-19 test results due to the omicron variant surge. According to the Maine CDC, it has tens of thousands of positive lab results waiting to be reviewed and processed, but the current wave is so large that it can't keep up, meaning the daily case counts have very little value at this point.
MAINE STATE
Mount Olive Tribune

More COVID cases reported

Two more positive COVID cases have been reported among town of Mount Olive employees. Each contracted the virus during the holidays and are back to work now. One employee is fully vaccinated, according to Town Manager Jammie Royall. He continues to urge all town employees to get vaccinated. Royall expects...
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Declining In Pennsylvania But Health Officials Urge Caution

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania are declining, but health officials are warning it’s too early to let down our guard. The state averaged 15,294 new cases a day from Jan. 17-23, down about 10,000 from last week. The number of people hospitalized also dropped by 12.8%. “Although we are seeing a slight decrease in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases, it is much too early to let down our guard,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said in a news release. “What we have seen during previous surges is that hospitalizations remain high for a couple of weeks after case counts start to decline. That means that our frontline healthcare workers need our continued support and a commitment to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status and get tested when appropriate,” Klinepeter said. The Allegheny County Health Department reported 11,821 infections from Jan. 16-22, and 72 people also died during that time. A little over 75% of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
977wmoi.com

129 Additional COVID Cases Reported in Warren County

The Warren County Health Department is announcing 129 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus disease. (COVID-19), bringing the total cases to 3551. 3299 cases have had their symptoms resolve. Due to federal. privacy restrictions, release of any additional information is prohibited. To date there have been 76 confirmed. COVID-19 related deaths.
WARREN COUNTY, IL
WGME

Gov. Mills says she supports Maine communities enacting mask mandates

Governor Janet Mills says she is supporting towns and cities who put mask mandates in place. She also says the state wouldn't be where it is if more people got vaccinated. “During much of the State of Civil Emergency, requirements like mask mandates, capacity limits, and physical distancing were the only tools available to help limit the spread of COVID-19. With the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines, the State transitioned from requirements to recommendations. The surge in cases and hospitalizations Maine is experiencing now is driven primarily by those who are not vaccinated. Getting vaccinated remains the most effective way to reduce the spread of the virus, which is why the Governor continues to urge all Maine people to roll up their sleeves and get their shot, regardless of whether it’s their first or their third. The Governor also continues to encourage people to wear masks when indoors in public spaces, and she supports municipalities and private businesses that adopt their own masking requirements.”
MAINE STATE
Medical News Today

What to know about shingles and the COVID-19 vaccine

Shingles is an uncomfortable common condition that causes a characteristic rash, among other symptoms. Some studies suggest a link between COVID-19 vaccines and reactivation of the virus that causes shingles. While evidence suggests this could be possible, it is at the very least uncommon. Shingles is a fairly common condition...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy