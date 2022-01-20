ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mo Willems 'Pigeon' book to be released in September

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — An imprint launched last week by Barnes & Noble Inc. has signed up one of the country's top children's author-illustrators, Mo Willems, best known for his “Pigeon” picture books. Willems has a five-book deal with Union Square Kids, including...

