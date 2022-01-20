ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralph Lauren unveils Team USA’s opening Olympic uniforms

By LEANNE ITALIE, Associated Press
fox44news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Team USA’s opening ceremony uniforms for the Beijing Olympics include some sneaky new warming technology, along with a handy front pouch and a cinch waist on anoraks in navy and white. The jackets unveiled Thursday by official outfitter Ralph Lauren include a smart,...

Ralph Lauren Debuts “Intelligent Insulation” Technology, a Pioneering Apparel Innovation Developed for Team USA’s Opening Ceremony Parade Uniform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) today unveiled a groundbreaking apparel and textile innovation with Intelligent Insulation – a first-to-market, sustainably-minded temperature responsive fabric that adapts to cooler temperatures by expanding and creating a layer of insulation – that will be used to outfit Team USA for the Winter Games Opening Ceremonies.
