Fatal crash closes WB I-270
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – One person was killed in a crash involving three vehicles early Thursday morning on Interstate 270.
State troopers are trying to determine if the incident was one accident or two separate crashes.
I-270 westbound traffic was being diverted to York Street, and I-76 eastbound traffic to I-270 was closed.
This story is developing. For alternate routes, head to our traffic page.
