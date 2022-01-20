Fatal crash closes WB I-270

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – One person was killed in a crash involving three vehicles early Thursday morning on Interstate 270.

State troopers are trying to determine if the incident was one accident or two separate crashes.

I-270 westbound traffic was being diverted to York Street, and I-76 eastbound traffic to I-270 was closed.

This story is developing. For alternate routes, head to our traffic page .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.