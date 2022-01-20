ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M&S loans rarely-exhibited paintings to Leeds gallery

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA collection of art, including rarely-exhibited works by Monet, Lowry and Turner, has been loaned to a Leeds gallery by retailer Marks & Spencer. The five paintings are being displayed at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Gallery, based at the University of Leeds. M&S began in the city in...

