Running into errors or glitches with your iPhone can be a particularly frustrating experience, especially with you don’t have an error code or visual cues to go by. One of the more common situations that users are running into is the iPhone white screen. If you have this issue with your iPhone, you will likely see a blank white screen on your iPhone, with no options to navigate away from this screen. In this article, we will look at what causes this issue, and different ways that you can try to resolve it.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO