In his first children’s book, “A New Day,” Brad Meltzer and Caldecott Medal winner Dan Santat team up to share a powerful message of kindness and appreciation. Sunday, feeling very underappreciated, decides to quit. She no longer wants to give everyone else a free day to do whatever they want when she can’t do what she wants. The other days have no choice but to advertise for a replacement. But Sunday will be difficult to replace. Applicants must be relaxing, committed, and above all else, “Must be able to give people good dreams and get along with others!”

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO