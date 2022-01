‘The Judge’s List,” John Grisham (Fiction) Lacy Stoltz, almost killed three years ago trying to put away a corrupt judge, is tired of working for the Florida Board on Judicial Conduct. Then she meets Jeri, a woman who is being stalked because she knows too much about the death of her own father. This serial killer is brilliant, patient and cunning. And he knows the law. He is a judge in Lacy’s jurisdiction, and he has a list of his victims and targets. Lacy must pursue him without becoming the next name on the list.

