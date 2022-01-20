Health News – How to get a free N95 mask

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The federal government has shipped out millions of N95 masks to be distributed free to the public. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Each adult is eligible for three N95 masks, which are considered the most protective type of face covering against COVID-19. The masks are being supplied by the nation’s strategic stockpile. The masks are being shipped to the community health centers and federal pharmacy partners to be distributed to the public. In Southern California, those retail partners include: Albertsons Costco CVS Good Neighbor Pharmacy Pavilions Ralphs Rite Aid Sam’s Club Vons Walgreens Walmart To find a community health center distributing free N95 masks, visit the HRSA Data Warehouse. The masks are adult-sized and are not appropriate for use by children. Federal officials are urging people to avoid counterfeit N95 masks, and only use NIOSH-approved N95s that can be purchased from legitimate retailers like CVS and Home Depot, or directly from manufacturer’s websites like 3M or Honeywell. However, while the masks have been shipped, the distribution is not expected to be fully up and running until early February.

RETAIL ・ 3 HOURS AGO