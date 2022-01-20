ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health News – How to get a free N95 mask

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article400,000,000 N95 masks are set to go out to the public for free....

www.wnky.com



WFMZ-TV Online

HEALTH MINUTE: HOW TO GET A FREE N95 MASK

400 million N95 masks are set to go out to the public for free. Today, the White House announced a new program set to get high quality masks to those who need them as early as next week. In today's Health Minute, how you can get one & how long experts say you can wear the mask before tossing it.
U.S. POLITICS
SELF

Here’s Where to Get Free N95 Masks

This week, the White House announced a potential game changer in the fight against omicron: free N95 masks. As COVID-case rates and hospitalization rates reach all-time highs in the U.S., an official in the Biden administration announced on Wednesday plans to begin distributing 400 million non-surgical N95 masks to the public. The plan, which is set to go into effect next week and be “fully up and running by early February,” is to distribute the masks via local pharmacies, CNN reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#The Mask#N95 Masks#Health News
allaboutarizonanews.com

How To Order Your Free COVID-19 Tests & Obtain Free N95 Masks

The federal government is offering Americans free COVID-19 tests. Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering. Americans can go to the federal website covidtests.gov to place an order. Health officials are encouraging everyone to go through the simple process of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

400 Million Free N95 Face Masks Are Being Dispensed — Here’s How To Get Yours

The Biden administration aims to make 400 million N95 masks available to all Americans for free at pharmacies and community health centers next week, a White House official said per The Wall Street Journal. The masks will be coming from the Strategic National Stockpile, the national repository of critical medical supplies. The program will be fully up and running by early February.
U.S. POLITICS
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
Wenatchee World

U.S. to distribute 400 million free N95 masks at Walgreens, CVS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The federal government will make 400 million non-surgical “N95” masks from its strategic national stockpile available for free to the public starting next week, a White House official said, as the Biden administration tries to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Snug-fitting N95 face masks, so-called...
U.S. POLITICS
healio.com

Top in ID: N95 masks, free at-home COVID-19 tests

A new study shows that N95 masks, when decontaminated with vaporized hydrogen peroxide, can be reused. Researchers said the process does not compromise the masks’ effectiveness. It was the top story in infectious disease last week. Another top story was about an announcement from federal health officials that private...
PUBLIC HEALTH
POPSUGAR

The US Government Will Soon Offer Free N95 Masks

Starting next week, the US Government will make 400 million N95 masks available to the public for free. The masks will be sent to thousands of pharmacies and community health centers across the country where you can pick up a maximum of three masks per person. This is welcome news as N95 masks have been in short supply and many on the market are fake. According to a White House official's statement to CNN, this program is expected to be fully up-and-running by early February 2022. This, comes after the US Government launched its website for people to order up to four at-home COVID tests which will be delivered to their homes for free.
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

Biden to give out 400 million N95 masks amid COVID-19 surge, report says

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Biden administration reportedly plans to distribute roughly 400 million N95 masks to the public as COVID-19 cases surge in the US, driven by the omicron variant. The masks will be available through pharmacies and community health centers by early February for people to pick up for free, Politico reported Tuesday, citing a White House official.
U.S. POLITICS
WEKU

The Biden administration will give out 400 million free N95 masks

The Biden administration plans to send 400 million N95 face masks to give out free through pharmacies and community health centers, part of an effort to increase access to high-quality masks to control the spread of COVID-19. The government will ship masks from its stockpile starting at the end of...
POTUS
CBS LA

Where To Get Your Free N95 Masks In Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The federal government has shipped out millions of N95 masks to be distributed free to the public. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Each adult is eligible for three N95 masks, which are considered the most protective type of face covering against COVID-19. The masks are being supplied by the nation’s strategic stockpile. The masks are being shipped to the community health centers and federal pharmacy partners to be distributed to the public. In Southern California, those retail partners include: Albertsons Costco CVS Good Neighbor Pharmacy Pavilions Ralphs Rite Aid Sam’s Club Vons Walgreens Walmart To find a community health center distributing free N95 masks, visit the HRSA Data Warehouse. The masks are adult-sized and are not appropriate for use by children. Federal officials are urging people to avoid counterfeit N95 masks, and only use NIOSH-approved N95s that can be purchased from legitimate retailers like CVS and Home Depot, or directly from manufacturer’s websites like 3M or Honeywell. However, while the masks have been shipped, the distribution is not expected to be fully up and running until early February.
RETAIL
Travel + Leisure

Here's How Long You Can Wear a KN95, N95, or KF94 Mask Before Replacing It

In just a few weeks' time, the Omicron variant has overtaken Delta to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the US, making up 95.4% of all coronavirus infections according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The reason? While experts aren't sure why, the variant is not only more transmissible than previous strains, and it's better able to evade vaccines, leading to more breakthrough infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

There’s no mask shortage. You can buy certified N95s for $1

Two years into COVID-19, and I know more people than ever—in cities across the U.S.—who’ve been infected despite being vaccinated. Some have suggested the omicron variant may be nearly as transmissible as the measles, meaning just one infected person can make as many as 18 others ill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

The Postal Service is now taking orders for free COVID-19 test kits

The U.S. Postal Service has begun taking orders for free at-home coronavirus test kits. The website COVIDtests.gov was originally slated to begin taking orders on Wednesday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the site is in the "beta testing" stage and "will be launched formally tomorrow morning [Wednesday]." Each...
PUBLIC HEALTH

