Former education secretary Gavin Williamson has been accused of threatening to withdraw funding for a school in the constituency of MP who was considering voting against the Government When he defected from the Tories to Labour on Wednesday, Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said he had previously been warned funding for a new high school would not go ahead if he voted for a motion criticising the Government over free school meals.At the time he did not say who was responsible, but speaking to The Sunday Times he said it was Mr Williamson.He said that Mr Williamson, a former chief...

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO