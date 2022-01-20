Justice department is 'major budget loser'

In 2018, the Trump administration launched a major effort, known as the “China Initiative,” to tackle Chinese espionage in the United States. Its primary stated purpose was to root out Chinese spies in American businesses and laboratories who were transferring trade secrets, information, and intellectual property to the Chinese government. That’s a fine and important goal, but three years into the program, the initiative has proved to lack focus and clear guidelines. Despite announcing many charges and arrests related to the program, for example, the Department of Justice has yet to actually articulate what, exactly, constitutes a China Initiative case — leaving researchers, academic institutions, and watchdogs confused over what the federal government is looking for or even trying to achieve.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 14 DAYS AGO