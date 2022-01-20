ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

THE WALKING DEAD Trailer And Poster Released For Second Part Of The Show's Final Season

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walking Dead will end with its current eleventh season, and "Part 2" of the three-part final run for the show arrives on AMC on February 13. In this sneak peek, the remaining survivors come together to battle the Commonwealth, with a new "Governor" (Laila Robbins' Pamila Milton) set to cause...

comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Judith The Walking Dead season 11, what’s to come?

Judith Grimes has had to experience so much loss for a child so young in The Walking Dead series. The character, currently portrayed by Cailey Fleming, is a child who is going to places in her career. She is an extremely talented actress who has brought so much life to Judith since taking over the role as an older Judith after the time jump in season nine.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Supernatural’ Re-Watch Podcast Gets Launch Date; ‘Central Park’ Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

A re-watch podcast for popular fantasy-drama series “Supernatural,” titled “Supernatural Then and Now,” is set to launch Jan. 24. Hosted by Richard Speight, Jr. and Rob Benedict (who played the angel Gabriel and God in the series), “Supernatural Then and Now” will feature behind-the-scenes stories with cast, crew and producers of “Supernatural” — from favorite memories on set to conversations about mythology in the writers’ room. “We are incredibly grateful for the support the fans of ‘Supernatural’ have given us over the years. We’re excited to be a part of this special gift to the fans that will arrive just in time...
TV SERIES
Yardbarker

The 'Love Is Blind' second season trailer has arrived

In the clip, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey open the pods for a new set of hopeful singles in Chicago. The rules are the same: contestants will go on dates while separated by a wall, unable to see each other until they agree that they want to get married. After they're engaged, they have a chance to see if their initial bond can physically last before their wedding day.
CHICAGO, IL
horrornewsnetwork.net

Blood Flows In New Trailer For ‘The Walking Dead’

The second chapter of the long final season of The Walking Dead is almost here. AMC’s hit zombie series heads into Part 2 of its 24-episode 11th and final season next month, and a new trailer dropped this week to afford a peek into the horrors awaiting fans starting Feb. 20. Check out the action-packed video, courtesy of Deadline, on this page.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Lincoln
Person
Danai Gurira
FanSided

The Walking Dead season 11: Will we see the CRM?

The Civic Republic Military has become front and center in The Walking Dead universe. The spin-off series The Walking Dead World Beyond was centered around this organization and revealed more information about it. The CRM has also been seen in Fear the Walking Dead, mainly in Althea’s story. Will this group be featured in the final season of The Walking Dead?
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Ozark' Season 4, Part 2's Release Month Revealed

Ozark has just been out on Netflix for barely over a day, but we already know when the next batch of episodes will arrive. For those who've already devoured all seven episodes of Season 4, Part 1, you won't have to wait too long for more episodes, according to one Ozark director. On Friday, Amanda Marsalis, who directed six episodes of the Netflix crime drama, said that Ozark Season 4, Part 2's release date will be some time in May.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Peacock TV’s Supernatural Academy OFFICIAL TRAILER & SHOW ART RELEASED

Set to stream on January 20th will be all 16 episodes of Supernatural Academy, the ICON Creative Studio animated series was developed and written by Gillian Horvath based on author Jaymin Eve’s graphic novel series of the same name. Synopsis:. The series is the book adaptation of best-selling series...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Commonwealth#Wakanda
flickeringmyth.com

Scream gets a final trailer ahead of Friday’s release

Ahead of its arrival in cinemas this Friday, Paramount Pictures has released the final trailer for Scream, the fifth instalment in the slasher horror franchise which sees Ghostface return to terrorise the residents of Woodsboro 25 years after the first streak of brutal murders; watch it here…. Twenty-five years after...
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Outlander’ Unveils a New Season 6 Trailer and Official Poster

The release of the official trailer and poster for Outlander season six means the end of Droughtlander is in sight! The nearly two and a half minute trailer opens with a romantic scene between Claire and Jamie before giving way to battlefield scenes. “I canna be two things at once,...
TV & VIDEOS
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

MOON KNIGHT: Oscar Isaac Marvel Series Confirmed For Late March Premiere Date

As the clock slowly ticks down to the official trailer debut for Moon Knight, an early ad has officially confirmed that the hotly-awaited series will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 30. The series, which will run six episodes, stars Oscar Isaac (X-Men: Apocalypse; Inside Llewyn Davis) in...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
rue-morgue.com

Fest favorite “WE’RE ALL GOING TO THE WORLD’S FAIR” now set for wider release; new trailer & poster

It has impressed critics across the world (including ours) during its festival tour, and now we’ll all be able to see it. Utopia has announced that it will open WE’RE ALL GOING TO THE WORLD’S FAIR April 15 at New York City’s BAM and Quad Cinema, then expand it nationwide (including LA’s Landmark Westwood) and release it on digital platforms April 22. Written, directed and edited by Jane Schoenbrun, it stars Anna Cobb and Michael J. Rogers. The synopsis: “Late on a cold night somewhere in the U.S., teenage Casey [Cobb, in her feature debut] sits alone in her attic bedroom, scrolling the internet under the glow-in-the-dark stars and black-light posters that blanket the ceiling. She has finally decided to take the World’s Fair Challenge, an online role-playing horror game, and embrace the uncertainty it promises. After the initiation, she documents the changes that may or may not be happening to her, adding her experiences to the shuffle of online clips available for the world to see. As she begins to lose herself between dream and reality, a mysterious figure reaches out, claiming to see something special in her uploads.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

MOON KNIGHT Racks Up A Mighty 75 Million Trailer Views During Its First 24 Hours Of Release

Moon Knight has never been an A-List superhero in the Marvel Universe, but he's definitely gained something of a cult following since debuting in the pages of Werewolf-by-Night #32 in 1975. Marc Spector has since appeared in several different solo titles, and while some have worked better than others, none have really had the staying power of titles like Amazing Spider-Man and Iron Man.
NFL
FanSided

The Walking Dead: Only 3 episodes left to film for the final season

I know it is coming, and I continue to ignore the fact that we will see the finale episode of The Walking Dead in 2022. But, when cinematographer Duane Charles Manwiller posts an amazing BTS photo of Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and responds to a fan question with, “We only have THREE left to film and the season will be complete,” my heart just sank.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Shenmue the Animation Confirms Release Date With New Trailer, Poster

Shenmue the Animation has officially set its release date with Crunchyroll and Adult Swim in a new trailer and poster for the series! Crunchyroll and Adult Swim have been collaborating on a number of projects that have released to great fan acclaim thus far such as Fena: Pirate Princess and Blade Runner: Black Lotus, and fans have been eager to see more of one of the most wild announcements of their team up, the new anime based on SEGA's Shenmue series of video games. Not only have they revealed the best look at the new series yet, but have also confirmed it's not that far off.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy