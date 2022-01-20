THE WALKING DEAD Trailer And Poster Released For Second Part Of The Show's Final Season

It has impressed critics across the world (including ours) during its festival tour, and now we’ll all be able to see it. Utopia has announced that it will open WE’RE ALL GOING TO THE WORLD’S FAIR April 15 at New York City’s BAM and Quad Cinema, then expand it nationwide (including LA’s Landmark Westwood) and release it on digital platforms April 22. Written, directed and edited by Jane Schoenbrun, it stars Anna Cobb and Michael J. Rogers. The synopsis: “Late on a cold night somewhere in the U.S., teenage Casey [Cobb, in her feature debut] sits alone in her attic bedroom, scrolling the internet under the glow-in-the-dark stars and black-light posters that blanket the ceiling. She has finally decided to take the World’s Fair Challenge, an online role-playing horror game, and embrace the uncertainty it promises. After the initiation, she documents the changes that may or may not be happening to her, adding her experiences to the shuffle of online clips available for the world to see. As she begins to lose herself between dream and reality, a mysterious figure reaches out, claiming to see something special in her uploads.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO