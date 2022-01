Facing imposing short-term and long-term hurdles, the overall outlook of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) stock is quite problematic at this point. In the short term, MTTR stock is likely to be hurt by the overall downturn of tech stocks in general and of unprofitable tech names with high valuations in particular. And over the long term, the company will have to combat intense competition and the likely limits of the metaverse.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO