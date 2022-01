Seven military personnel were injured after a US warplane suffered a “landing mishap” on the deck of an aircraft carrier in the South China Sea, the US navy has said. The incident happened during routine flight operations while the F-35C warplane was trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson on Monday in the South China Sea. “The pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was recovered via US military helicopter,” the navy said on Tuesday. “The pilot is in stable condition. There were seven total sailors injured.”Of the seven injured, three were evacuated...

