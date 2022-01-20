ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope to soon declare 37th doctor of the church: St. Irenaeus

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

ROME — A 2nd-century saint known as a bridge between eastern and western Christianity took another step Thursday toward being declared a doctor of the church, one of the highest honors in the Catholic Church. The head of the Vatican's saint-making office, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, told Pope...

www.startribune.com

Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
US News and World Report

Ex-Pope Benedict Accused of Failing to Act in Munich Church Abuse Report

BERLIN (Reuters) -Former Pope Benedict XVI failed to take action against clerics in four cases of alleged sexual abuse in his archdiocese when he was Archbishop of Munich, a report found on Thursday, compounding a scandal engulfing the Catholic Church. Benedict has previously denied wrongdoing over the cases. Munich law...
RELIGION
The Independent

2 priests, 2 lay people to be beatified in El Salvador

The Roman Catholic Church will beatify two priests and two lay people Saturday, all victims of right-wing death squads during El Salvador’s civil war.The Rev. Rutilio Grande, a Jesuit priest killed alongside friends Manuel Solorzano and teenager Nelson Lemus on March 12, 1977, was known for his ministry to the poor and was an inspiration to St. Óscar Romero, the then-archbishop of El Salvador who himself was murdered three years later.Franciscan priest Cosme Spessotto, an Italian who arrived in El Salvador in 1950, was shot dead while praying at the altar of his parish by Salvadoran soldiers on June...
RELIGION
Morning Times

New pastor ordained at St. John Lutheran Church

Together with the Church of the Redeemer (Episcopal), St. John Lutheran Church announces the call and ordination of K. Scott Harvey on Dec. 12, 2021. Pastor, K. Scott Harvey, is a recent graduate of the United Lutheran Seminary who in addition to his Master of Divinity degree has completed the Certificate in the Study of Ecology and Theology and Certificate in Congregational Faith Formation. Both congregations shared his Ordination and Installation service on Dec. 12, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church. The Rev. Gilson Waldoening, PhD, Paulssen-Hale-Maurer Professor of Church in Society at United Lutheran Seminary gave the sermon. His message was how both congregations worked together in a similar way that weavers make fabric. It is through working together with the individual threads that are combined with a skilled person seeing how they all fit together. In this same way the individuals within both congregations work together as a community with love to help the larger community.
RELIGION
St Augustine
Person
Pope Francis
theportlandbeacon.com

St. Andrew Lutheran Church

The Reverend Ed Filter is the pastor of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, a congregation that has been serving Portland since 1983. St. Andrew is a member church of the Missouri Synod of Lutheran Churches, which was founded in Missouri and in neighboring states in the 19th century by immigrants from Germany.
PORTLAND, MI
AFP

Ex-pope Benedict admits giving 'incorrect' info to abuse inquiry

Former pope Benedict XVI on Monday admitted providing incorrect information to a German inquiry about his presence at a 1980 meeting discussing a paedophile priest, blaming an editing "oversight". "He is very sorry for this mistake and asks to be excused," Benedict's personal secretary Georg Ganswein said in a statement cited by the KNA news agency and republished by Vatican News. But the statement insisted no decision was made at the meeting about reassigning the priest to pastoral duties. An independent report last week found that Benedict XVI, who stood down in 2013, knowingly failed to stop four priests accused of child sex abuse in the 1980s.
PUBLIC SAFETY
boothbayregister.com

News from St. Columba’s Episcopal Church

The new minister, The Reverend Dr. Susan Kraus, is settling in after beginning her halftime position at St. Columba’s Episcopal Church on Emery Lane, on Oct. 1, 2021. Although she and her husband, Don, live in Augusta, they are getting to know this area through the people they meet.
AUGUSTA, ME
Star News Group

Church of St. Rose to participate in world synod of bishops

BELMAR — The Church of Saint Rose Parish is currently celebrating a world synod of bishops which was called for by Pope Francis in October of 2021.  The synod will take place in three stages beginning this year and concluding in 2023. This first phase of the synod is on a diocesan level, explained Saint Rose Rev.
BELMAR, NJ
WFMJ.com

Hubbard's St. Patrick Church holding Mass on anniversary of fire

It was one year ago Tuesday that flames devastated St. Patrick's Church in Hubbard. The fire broke out on January 18, 2021, leaving the parish with millions of dollars in damages. Though no one was injured in the fire, there was extensive smoke and structural damage to the entire church.
HUBBARD, OH
peakofohio.com

Restoration Project for Historic Millerstown Church Near St. Paris

A small group of families has come together with the vision of restoring the historic Millerstown Church near Saint Paris to its former glory and purpose in the community. The church is now officially a 501c3 nonprofit organization. The first project is repairing the roof to prevent any further water...
SAINT PARIS, OH
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Vatican City
iheart.com

Armed Man Disrupts St. Timothy Catholic Church Sunday Mass

Just hours after a standoff at a synagogue in Colleyville, a man with a gun disrupted a Sunday mass at St. Timothy Catholic Church in San Antonio. The Archdiocese of San Antonio released a statement on social media regarding the incident saying the man who entered the church made the Sign of the Cross and then gestured that he had a weapon. Parishioners began to quickly exit the building and the suspect also fled. However, prior to getting into the van, he reportedly showed the weapon and pointed it briefly toward the church before fleeing. Two people in the van were later arrested a few blocks from the parish.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS DFW

Leaders Logon For Virtual Interfaith Meeting Supporting Congregation Beth Israel In Colleyville

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Faith leaders around North Texas gathered virtually on January 20 to show support for Congregation Beth Israel, the four survivors of the hostage standoff and the law enforcement community that rushed to help. “In moments like these, all of humanity, we are one people,” said Rabbi Charlie Cytron Walker, who was one of the hostages. The FBI director said agents are continuing to investigate why Malik Akram specifically targeted the synagogue. Meanwhile two men are under arrest in England as part of the investigation, but authorities haven’t released details about their connection to the incident. Leaders in different religious communities are now showing their support and offering up prayers for healing. “This is a moment to stand as one against hatred, terroristic threats and violence,” said Bishop Edward Burns with the Catholic Diocese of Dallas. “We pray that God keeps united in a world where peace will triumph and love will persevere through the evils of ignorance and hate,” said Brother Safi Khan.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
olneyenterprise.com

A Journey Through Time St. Lutheran Church

Welcome back, friends of Olney. The year was 1886, and Olney was starting to become more secure spiritually. Reverend Johannes Bartes of Clifton, Texas, traveled to Olney to hold a baptism and religious service for area residents, which was the beginning of the St. Lutheran Church of Olney, Texas. St. Lutheran is still Sheppard’s follower to this day. Shown is the St. Lutherans Church of Olney.
OLNEY, TX
mymixfm.com

St. Benedict Church hands out hot breakfast

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – St. Benedict Church in Terre Haute served hot breakfast to community members Saturday morning. The church hosts hot breakfast giveaways on the fourth Saturday of every month. In addition to hot breakfast, the church handed out grocery bags filled with items such as canned goods, fresh fruit and other snacks.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
The Independent

Voices: If you’re using the Bible to condemn being gay, you’re reading it wrong

In one of the more bizarre stories of the week, a Christian couple has reportedly refused to allow a gay couple to view their home.Luke Main, 33, and his wife, Dr Joanna Brunker, 34, put their cottage up for sale with estate agency Purplebricks. They screened potential viewers by asking, “Would you mind telling us a bit about your position and circumstances when you have a moment please?”You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a standard question about whether potential viewers have a property to sell, have a mortgage in place, or whether they’re just time-wasters fancying nosing around someone...
RELIGION
The Independent

Poland's ex-president Solidarity leader Walesa has COVID

Poland’s former president and former Solidarity pro-democracy movement leader, Lech Walesa said Friday that he has COVID-19. The 78-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate said on Facebook that he was surprised to find out he is infected despite the three vaccination doses he has received. “I can't believe it: I received 3 shots, .... (but) I'm infected. (I have a) headache, I can't warm up my body. I feel like my flesh is tearing away from the bones,” Walesa wrote.“After this painful lesson I will never separate from my mask,” Walesa wrote.Walesa was fitted with a pacemaker in 2008...
PUBLIC HEALTH

