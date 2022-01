With a 10-9 record, Maryland men’s basketball will travel up to Rutgers to take on the Scarlet Knights for the second time this season on Tuesday night. The Terps find themselves just 2-6 in conference play and near the bottom of the Big Ten standings. However, they are coming off a much-needed upset win over No. 17 Illinois in which they went on an 11-0 run over the final two minutes or so to seal a 16-point win in College Park on Friday.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO