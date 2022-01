The Monday price action on Wall Street was as wild as it could have been. The indices collapsed 5% early, but then eked out a win at the close. This truly felt like capitulation and for no flagrant reason. There are enough political unrest and economic headline potentials to blame. In reality, this was human emotions playing out in equity prices. A group of stocks stood out with relative strength. Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) stock and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) rallied 4% to name two.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO