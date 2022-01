Los Angeles Unified School District students will no longer to able to wear fabric or other non-surgical type facemasks on campus, starting Monday, Jan. 24. With the omicron variant-fueled coronavirus surge still a concern for many students and parents who may be reluctant to return to in-person learning, the nation’s second-largest school district has maintained a wide array of safety requirements for staff and students on campus. The protocols have evolved over the weeks, in response to changes in the outbreak that has gripped the community for nearly two years.

