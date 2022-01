With the S&P 500 down more than 9% year-to-date (YTD), electric vehicle (EV) stocks are feeling the pain as well. Taking a look at Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), shares of the EV maker are down more than 40% YTD. On the other hand, Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) has been faring much better and is down about the same amount as the S&P 500. While both RIVN and LCID stock are in the red today, the National Park Service (NPS) recently made an exciting announcement concerning charging stations.

ECONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO