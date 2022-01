South Dakota voters are supposed to vote this June on Amendment C, a proposal from Republican legislators to require a 60% yes vote to enact any ballot measure that imposes or raises taxes or requires the expenditure of at least $10 million in state general funds in any of the first five years after enactment. Yesterday David Owen and James Holbeck of Sioux Falls filed a complaint in the Second Judicial Circuit of South Dakota in which they ask the court to declare Amendment C unconstitutional under the recent single-subject rule, enjoin Minnehaha County Auditor Ben Kyte from submitting Amendment C to voters in the June election, and enjoin Secretary of State Steven Barnett from placing Amendment C on the statewide ballot or adding Amendment C to the state constitution.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO