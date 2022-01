Despite the fact that not everyone experiences COVID-19 vaccine side effects, they are very common — but now, a new study suggests that these symptoms may be caused by something called the "nocebo effect" and not your body's immune response to the vaccine. Research published in the JAMA Network Open on Jan. 18 suggests that three-fourths of common side effects after the first dose can be attributed to this phenomenon, which is a negative version of the placebo effect (having a positive reaction to treatment that doesn't have any medical benefits).

MEDICAL SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO