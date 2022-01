On the banks of the San Antonio River on the South Side, near Hot Wells park and VFW Boulevard, a tractor is shredding trees and leaving mulch in its wake. It chomps them up quickly and spits out wooden pieces, layering a portion of the river slope before moving on to the next trunk. So far, yards of trees have been reduced to mulch, while the bank on the other side of the river is completely cleared.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO