ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Woman accused of selling fraudulent E-tags

By Justin Reyes
kgns.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A multiple month investigation into the illegal sale of temporary license plates lands one woman behind bars. Laredo Police arrested...

www.kgns.tv

Comments / 4

Nicolas Garcia
3d ago

these people new what they were buying was illegal, anything to save a buck, should also levy against these buyers for supporting illegal activities

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Tag#Kgns
NBC News

Houston deputy shot and killed during early morning traffic stop

A Houston deputy was killed early Sunday morning after pulling a man over in what officials described as a "brutal attack." Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, was shot multiple times after pulling over a white Toyota Avalon at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Harris County Constable Ted Heap. The man driving the car exited the vehicle and immediately began to shoot at Galloway, who died at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy