NBC will not send announcers to Beijing for Winter Games

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC will not be sending its announcers and most hosts to the Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. It will be the second straight Games for which the broadcast teams will work mostly out...

Column: ‘Games must go on’ spiel grows weaker by the day

The Olympic Charter runs 112 pages and reads like something Gwyneth Paltrow would have written if she were in charge of the Games instead of Goop. “The goal of Olympism,” the charter reads, “is to place sport at the service of the harmonious development of humankind, with a view to promoting a peaceful society concerned with the preservation of human dignity.”
