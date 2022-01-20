ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s On Prime Video: February 2022

By Alex Hernandez
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of you have noticed the absence of our Streaming Free on IMDb TV series and have been wondering where it went. Well, we were wondering too. It turns out that Prime Video and IMDb TV decided to merge their monthly press releases into one, and they left us off the...

BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
ABC Action News

Prime Video's REACHER starring Alan Ritchson

Reacher premieres exclusively on Prime Video February 4 and follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. The series is based on the books by Lee Child. Season One of Reacher is based on Lee Child’s first Jack Reacher novel Killing Floor, and...
Variety

Amazon Studios’ Jennifer Salke Touts ‘Being the Ricardos’ and ‘The Tender Bar’ Among Prime Video’s Highest Original Debuts

After “Being the Ricardos” and “The Tender Bar” earned three Screen Actors Guild nominations on Wednesday morning, Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke revealed that both films are also topping the viewership charts on the streaming service. “As we’ve built our film strategy over the last few years, you can see that our curated approach of choosing these particular films…[works] so well for our service, for Amazon, but also to be celebrated by critics and by peers, I think is beyond exciting,” Salke told Variety, in a phone call reacting to the SAG Awards nominations for “The Tender Bar” star Ben Affleck...
IndieWire

‘Murderville’ Trailer: Celebrities Join Will Arnett in Netflix Improv Murder Mystery Series

Sure, Sharon Stone starred as a murderer in “Basic Instinct” — but does that mean she can spot one in real life? Welcome to “Murderville,” the town that has a different murder — and a different celebrity detective — every day. Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) runs the Homicide Division, but each guest star is left to catch up on the case without a clue… or a script. The six-episode meta-comedy lands on Netflix February 3. A spoof on classic procedural dramas à la “Law & Order” (for which we already know Arnett has memorized the theme song), “Murderville” has a...
mobilesyrup.com

Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Upload’ Season 2 premieres on March 11

Amazon Prime’s Upload is finally coming back. The second season of the Amazon Original will be available on Prime Video on March 11th. Upload stars Canadian Robbie Amell as Nathan Brown, a 27-year-old computer engineering grad who dies and is uploaded to ‘Lake View’s’ digital afterlife.
New on Netflix January 21-27: Ozark returns for fourth season

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between January 21-27th. Being a new year and a new month, there are a lot of old titles being added. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in January if you want to binge those first.
gazettereview.com

What’s Coming and Leaving (February 2022) – HBO Max

February is almost here and that means a long list of content from streaming services such as HBO Max. The service, available in many parts of the world, will be adding a lot but also removing some later in the month. MarketWatch has posted a full list of what’s coming and leaving. Here’s HBO Max in February 2022:
orcasound.com

Prime Video’s THE LEGEND OF VOX MACHINA – Premieres Friday

The first three episodes will premiere on Prime Video this Friday, January 28. The first season will consist of 12 episodes with three episodes premiering every week. Based on the beloved characters and adventures of Critical Role’s first livestreamed tabletop role-playing game (RPG) campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated fantasy-adventure series for adults that follows Vox Machina, a band of misfits with a fondness for boozing and brawling. In a desperate attempt to pay off their mounting bar tab, these unlikely heroes end up on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces. From a sinister necromancer to a powerful curse, the group confronts a variety of obstacles that not only test their skills, but also the strength of their bond.
Deadline

Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith & More Join ‘Murder Mystery 2’; Adeel Akhtar, John Kani To Return For Netflix Sequel

Mark Strong (Cruella, 1917), Mélanie Laurent (6 Underground, Inglorious Basterds), Jodie Turner-Smith (After Yang, Queen & Slim), Kuhoo Verma (Plan B, The Big Sick), Enrique Arce (Money Heist, Terminator: Dark Fate), Tony Goldwyn (The Hot Zone: Anthrax, King Richard), Annie Mumolo (Queenpins, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) and Zurin Villanueva (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Detroit) have joined the cast of Murder Mystery 2, with Adeel Akhtar (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Sweet Tooth) and John Kani (The Lion King, Black Panther) set to reprise their respective roles as The Maharajah and Colonel Ulenga. The actors will star alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, who...
tvinsider.com

Everything to Know About Prime Video’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel Series

When it comes to filmed versions of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy masterwork The Lord of the Rings, audiences’ appetites remain strong. So, consider this prequel series “second breakfast” for fans of the epic novels and director Peter Jackson’s equally transporting Oscar winners. Here’s a taste of the journey ahead.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Enlists Ivory Aquino to Play DC Films’ First Trans Character

Ivory Aquino is taking a trip to the DC universe, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Aquino has joined the cast of Batgirl and will appear as Alysia Yeoh, the best friend of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, the masked hero played by Leslie Grace. Aquino is known for her work in the 2017 LGBTQ rights miniseries When We Rise, which aired on ABC and saw her portray trans rights activist Cecilia Chung. Word of her Batgirl casting has been speculated about online after star Grace shared a photograph of the two of them together in an Instagram story earlier this month. Deadline was the first to...
Variety

‘Righteous Gemstones’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

“The Righteous Gemstones” has been renewed for Season 3 at HBO. The news comes as the comedy series is still airing its second season, which is due to air its finale on Feb. 27 on the premium cabler. Season 2 kicked off on Jan. 9 with the first two episodes dropping, with new episodes airing on HBO and HBO Max weekly after that. Reports began circulating that the show had gotten an early Season 3 renewal in October 2021 after executive producer David Gordon Green said in an interview that the renewal was happening, but HBO has not officially commented until...
Deadline

Jenny Slate Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Jenny Slate has signed with CAA for representation. The actress, author and comedian gained recognition for co-writing, producing, and voicing the short film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, with Dean Fleisher-Camp. A feature-length version of the 2014 short, which went viral, recently premiered at Telluride Film Festival and was acquired by A24. Slate’s breakout performance came in the 2014 film Obvious Child in the role of Donna, for which she won the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy. She will next be seen opposite Charlie Day in Amazon’s I Want You Back, written and produced by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. She will also be seen in Dan Kwan’s Everything Everywhere All At Once for A24, opposite Michelle Yeoh. Additional feature credits include Sofia Coppola’s On The Rocks, Marc Webb’s Gifted, and Drew Pearce’s Hotel Artemis. Slate’s comedy special Stage Fright was released on Netflix to critical praise, and she has had several key roles in television series such as Parks and Recreation, House of Lies, Bored to Death and Girls. Additionally, she wrote the critically acclaimed New York Times bestselling novel Little Weirds. Slate continues to be repped by Linden Entertainment and Morris Yorn Barnes.
Deadline

Annaleigh Ashford Joins Kumail Nanjiani In Hulu Limited Series ‘Immigrant’

Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford has been tapped to star opposite Kumail Nanjiani in Hulu limited series Immigrant (working title), from Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel. Written and executive produced by Siegel, Immigrant (wt) is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon. Ashford will play the series regular role of Irene. An accountant by trade, Irene is the wife of Chippendales founder Steve Banerjee (Nanjiani), falling in love over a shared passion for tax loopholes...
Variety

Memorable Moments: Our Favorite Scenes From Best Picture Contenders

As the once wide-open best picture race continues to narrow, Variety staffers take a look at some of the individual scenes that made us laugh, cry and think — sometimes at the same time. “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon) Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) pulls Madeline (Alia Shawkat), the only female writer on Ball’s “I Love Lucy,” out of the writers room for a little one-on-one discussion about a scene that Lucy has been trying to make funnier — or at least make logical, and therefore funny. Like Madeline, Lucy is a smart, funny, strong women in the early 1950s — a unicorn in this...
