The Los Angeles Lakers have been without Anthony Davis since mid-December as he continues to nurse a knee injury that’s forced him to miss more than a month of action. The Lakers were hoping to get Davis back during the early part of their six-game road trip, but it looks as if they’ll have to wait just a bit longer for AD’s return. According to Michael Corvo, Davis will not take part in the Lakers’ clash against the Miami Heat on Sunday.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO