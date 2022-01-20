ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China warns U.S. of 'serious consequences' after Navy warship crosses South China Sea

By UPI Staff
UPI News
 3 days ago
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The Chinese government said Thursday that it spotted a U.S. warship illegally crossing waters in the South China Sea -- an accusation that the Pentagon denies.

Beijing said that it spotted the USS Benfold, a guided-missile destroyer, enter into disputed waters near the Paracel Islands -- and issued a stern warning for the U.S. military.

"We solemnly demand that the U.S. side immediately stop such provocative actions," a Chinese military spokesman said, according to The Guardian. "Otherwise it will bear the serious consequences of unforeseen events."

China said the ship entered territorial waters without approval, but the Pentagon said the claim is "false" and that the vessel's crossing breached no international law.

Vietnam, China and Taiwan all claim sovereignty over the Paracel Islands, a chain of 130 small coral islands and reefs that are also known as the Xisha Islands.

U.S. officials say that vessels regularly perform "freedom of navigation" missions in the South China Sea to challenge Chinese territorial claims of the waterway.

"The United States is defending every nation's right to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows, as USS Benfold did this week," the U.S. Navy said, according to The Guardian. "Nothing [China] says otherwise will deter us.

"The [Chinese] statement is the latest in a long string of ... actions to misrepresent lawful U.S. maritime operations and assert its excessive and illegitimate maritime claims at the expense of its south-east Asian neighbors in the South China Sea."

Disputes between the United States and China over sovereignty in the South China Sea are nothing new. A carrier strike group entered the waters last September just weeks after Beijing accused the U.S. military of "intentional provocations" there.

Comments

Lou Manze
3d ago

Nobody wins if we go to war. NOBODY. We will turn China and Russia into craters of molten rock and they will do the same to us. We will vaporize all signs of human existence. There will be absolutely nothing for anybody to rule. What remains of the human race after such a war will die a slow painful death and will be begging for it every single day.

Reply(53)
121
George Green
3d ago

With the 3 >artificial structures< 🇨🇳 claim's territorial ownership of 80% of the entire South China Sea. The 3 structures were all built during Obama's presidency! Yet it took the Philippines to challenge 🇨🇳, and on July 12, 2016, the World's International Court at the Hague ruled 🇨🇳 violated UNCLOS freedom of the seas and was in direct violation of International Law governing the law of the sea. There's no evidence to support 🇨🇳s claims. Yet 🇨🇳 continues to refuse to recognize the tribunals legitimacy since they claim they don't recognize the world court. If this continues, someone will shoot someone and 🇨🇳 will have declared war on the world. Based on this, the UN should inform 🇨🇳 to dismantle or the UN will recognize 🇹🇼 Taiwan's independence as a nation of the world, and seat them at the UN. Biden MUST do what Obama failed to do, support international maritime law.

Reply(15)
39
Dean Iversen
3d ago

We need to stand up to China and Russia they are taking advantage of a weak Brandon cause they know he is not competent!

Reply(38)
65
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
266K+
Followers
48K+
Post
85M+
Views
