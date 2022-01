Developer Okomotive and publisher Frontier Foundry have announced that puzzle adventure FAR: Changing Tides will launch on consoles and PC this March. The game’s a sequel to 2018 adventure FAR: Lone Sails, but swaps out the dusty desert for the stormy seas. You’ll play as Toe, a boy who awakens to find himself alone in a flooded world. You’ll have to traverse the ruins of Toe’s former home, but luckily you do happen to have a ship made of scrap to help you navigate the hostile waters.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO