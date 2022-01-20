ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Snuggles Up To Sam Asghari On Date Night Amidst Jamie Lynn Drama — Photo

By Alyssa Norwin
 3 days ago

Despite her recent public drama with sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney Spears is living her best life with fiance, Sam Asghari. He shared a photo from their date night on Jan. 19.

Britney Spears enjoyed a date night with Sam Asghari on Jan. 19, and he documented the evening with an Instagram photo of the pair. In the pic, Britney is wearing a white mini dress and red boots. The two are seated side-by-side on a couch with the city in full view behind them via a massive window. Sam has his arms wrapped around Britney and is pulling her close, as she snuggles closer to him. “The world is ours, baby,” Sam captioned the sweet photo.

In the pic, Britney looked unbothered by the recent drama she’s been dealing with due to the release of her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, book. Jamie has been on a press tour for the memoir, which came out on Jan. 18. Britney has been keeping up with what Jamie Lynn has been saying about her in the press, and she has made it clear on Instagram that she’s not happy with Jamie Lynn’s account of what they’ve both been through, particularly over the past 13 years. Britney was recently released from a 13-year conservatorship, which was a hot topic in Jamie Lynn’s book and during her public interviews.

While Jamie Lynn has insisted that she’s always loved and supported her sister amidst the conservatorship, Britney has clapped back multiple times. “You can paint it however you like, but dear child, YOU shut me out when I needed you the most!!” Britney claimed. Jamie Lynn publicly begged Britney to take the conversation off social media, but it is unclear whether or not the women have discussed anything privately at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10e6FV_0dqqb7OL00
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari on the red carpet. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Amidst the drama, Britney’s lawyer sent Jamie Lynn a case and desist letter, accusing the mom of two of “exploiting” Britney for “monetary gain” in her book. The letter also accused Jamie Lynn of “airing false or fantastical grievances” in her book, and claims that statements made in the book are “potentially unlawful and defamatory.” In conclusion, the cease and desist requested that Jamie Lynn stop “referencing Britney derogatorily” while promoting the book, and threatened that Britney will “take all appropriate legal action” if the demands are not met.”

