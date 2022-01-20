EXCLUSIVE: Judge orders Magee Volunteer Fire Department dissolved

The Magee Volunteer Fire Department is no more.

FingerLakes1.com has learned Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle signed an order Tuesday dissolving the department. The order appoints Stefanie Barnes of Barnes Law PC as receiver for the assets and records of the department. Doyle ordered the officers and directors of the department to turn over all assets to Barnes and to make sure no records are removed or destroyed. The officers and directors are prohibited from selling any of the department’s assets or withdrawing any money from its bank account.

Doyle ordered that Community Bank NA, as a creditor of the department, is allowed to collect regular payments and interest on its loan to the department.

In December, 2020, the department lost its fire protection contract with the town, which awarded it to the Clyde-Galen Fire Department.

In 2019, the Magee department was cited by the State Gaming Commission for repeated violations in relation to its Bingo games. Its license to conduct the games was taken away.

In October, 2020, the department was cited for safety violations at its Route 318 and West Tyre Road fire stations.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).