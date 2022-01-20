ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

5 S&P 500 Winners, 5 Losers in Thursday’s Premarket

By Paul Ausick
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BRNyP_0dqqapfV00 The three major U.S. equities indexes closed lower on Wednesday for the second day in a row. The Nasdaq closed down more than 1%, while the Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 closed down by nearly 1% each. Among S&P 500 stocks, losers outnumbered winners by more than 3 to 1 in Wednesday's trading. Nine of 11 sectors closed lower, led by consumer cyclicals (down 1.8%), financials (down 1.7%) and technology (down 1.4%). Defensive sectors consumer staples (up 0.7%) and utilities (up 0.5%) closed higher.

Crude oil settled at $86.96 on Wednesday and traded down about 0.2% in early morning trading Thursday at $86.79. The 10-year/two-year U.S. Treasury note spread ended the day at 0.798%.

Here are the five S&P 500 stocks that closed with the biggest gains on Wednesday: Take-Two Interactive (up 6.05%), Newmont Mining (6.04%), Citrix Systems (3.66%), Procter & Gamble (3.36%) and Sealed Air Corp. (3.33%).

Wednesday's biggest losers among S&P 500 stocks were Ford (down 7.92%), US Bank (7.75%) State Street (7.06%), Moderna (6.72%) and Applied Materials (6.10%).

As of 8:30 a.m. ET, the leading gainer among S&P 500 stocks in Thursday's premarket trading was Sealed Air Corp. ( NYSE: SEE ), up 2.71% at $70.50. The packaging company posted a new 52-week high Wednesday of $68.99 and traded up more than 8% in Thursday's premarket.

Copper and gold miner Freeport-McMoRan Corp. ( NYSE: FCX ) traded up 2.04% in the premarket session at around $45.16. At Wednesday's closing price of $44.08, the stock traded within 7% of its median price target of $47.

Gap Inc. ( NYSE: GPS ) traded up 1.8% in Thursday's premarket, after closing down about 2.3% Wednesday at $16.65. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal Weight to Underweight on Tuesday and cut its price target from $20 to $14.

KeyCorp ( NYSE: KEY ) traded up by 1.6% Thursday morning, after reporting quarterly results that beat analysts' consensus estimates for both earnings per share and revenue.

Healthcare REIT Welltower Inc. ( NYSE: WELL ) traded up about 1.56% in Thursday's premarket. The company pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share for a yield of around 2.85%.

Stocks trading lower in Thursday's premarket session include Regions Financial Corp. ( NYSE: RF ), which also reported quarterly results that missed on profit estimates and essentially matched revenue estimates.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE: DFS ) reported quarterly results after markets closed Wednesday and missed on both the top and bottom lines. The stock traded down about 2.7% in Thursday's premarket.

WestRock Co. ( NYSE: WRK ), another packaging and container provider, traded down about 2.2% in the premarket session. The company is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on February 3.

International Paper Co. ( NYSE: IP ), a third packaging maker, also traded down Thursday morning. Shares were off by about 2.8% after closing at $49.35 on Wednesday.

Ford Motor Co. ( NYSE: F ) closed down nearly 8% on Wednesday following an update on its quarterly report due out in two weeks. Analysts at Jefferies also downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, while raising the price target from $22 to $25.

ALSO READ: Top Wall Street Strategist Says Smart Money Is Buying Big Dividend REITs: 5 Top Picks

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Procter Gamble#S P 500#Stock#Dow Jones#U S Treasury#Newmont Mining#Citrix Systems#Sealed Air Corp#Us Bank#Applied Materials#Freeport#Fcx#Gap Inc#Gps
money.com

Why the Stock Market Is Tanking, and What Investors Should Do Now

This is a scary moment for stock market investors. The S&P 500, a common benchmark used to measure how the stock market is doing overall, fell into correction territory Monday following its worst week since March 2020. (A market correction is a decline of between 10% and 20% from its most recent high.) The news comes after a rough start to the year for investors overall, with tech stocks and cryptocurrency suffering particularly bad price dips.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 1.33% to $2,890.88 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,410.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $882.20 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
Fast Company

Market crash or correction? Here’s a little perspective before you panic sell

Yesterday was a brutal day for investors. Markets across the board were pummeled, with the S&P 500 seeing an over 10% drop during intraday trading (before recovering a bit in the latter part of the session). This led many to express fears we are entering a market correction at best, or at worst, a total market crash.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Down 38% to 51%: 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

The coronavirus pandemic supercharged growth for Roblox's pioneering metaverse platform. Himax is a components supplier that could see big wins from the evolution of virtual and augmented reality. Unity Software stands out as a great pick-and-shovel play for the metaverse trend. The metaverse is one of the most exciting technology...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 0.49% to $303.73 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,410.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $20.68 below its 52-week high ($324.41), which the company reached on January 14th.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

94K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy