Slay the Spire, one of the games that helped to really push the popularity of deck-builders is back with a fresh Beta build, this time getting ready for the Steam Deck. Bringing support for Steam Input, this should hopefully give Slay the Spire better gamepad support overall, not just for the Steam Deck but that's of course the biggest reason to do it right now. The update also additionally adds Finnish language support, and updates for other localizations. There's also a removal of "excessive" display config loading and an update for log4j to prevent any future security problems.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO