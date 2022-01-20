ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWS: Winter storm briefing

By Neuse News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinter Storm Watch upgraded to Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning. Winter Weather Advisory for Eastern Carteret and Northern Outer Banks. Snowfall totals remain roughly the same as yesterday. Western...

CBS Boston

Likelihood Of Major Winter Storm On Saturday Continues To Grow; Blizzard Conditions Possible

BOSTON (CBS) — Did they just say the “B” word? Yup, we did. Actually, if you are paying close attention you may hear several “B” words in the coming days. Blizzard. Blockbuster. Bombogenesis. (WBZ-TV Graphic) At this point, all options are on the table for our Saturday storm. However, with each passing hour and computer model run, the likelihood of a major winter storm continues to grow. Let me emphasize that this is NOT A LOCK just yet. We are still in the forecasting window (about 4 days out) when we are analyzing trends and looking thousands of miles away for the pieces that will eventually come...
BOSTON, MA
Winter weather possible Friday into Saturday

The National Weather Service in Morehead City/Newport is monitoring the potential for accumulating snowfall across much of eastern North Carolina Friday night into Saturday. Low pressure passing off the coast will likely bring rain to the area Friday, transitioning to snow as temps drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s Friday night and Saturday morning. There is still significant uncertainty with respect to the snowfall amounts and coverage, but areas further north currently look to have the more favorable conditions for snowfall accumulation.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
The Baltimore Sun

Will it or won’t it? Forecasters watching chances that strong storm will bring snow to Maryland this weekend

A storm is forecast to develop and rapidly strengthen off the Southeast U.S. coast by the end of this week, bringing gusty winds and heavy snow — to New England, at least. A specific forecast for Maryland isn’t clear yet, but could include at least a few inches of snow. Meteorologists are confident conditions will be ripe for a strong coastal storm to develop off the Carolinas and head toward ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Widespread Wind Chill Advisories Through Wednesday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Yet another January cold snap is underway, according to WCCO-TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer. A high-pressure system is keeping the skies clear over Minnesota, but it’s an arctic system that’s bringing in brutally cold air that’s going to stick around for the next couple days. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill warnings for much of northern, western and southeastern Minnesota through Wednesday. Feels-like temps will be as cold as minus 45 degrees. Frostbite is possible in exposed skin in just 10 minutes in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

