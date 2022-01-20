NWS: Winter storm briefing

BOSTON (CBS) — Did they just say the “B” word? Yup, we did. Actually, if you are paying close attention you may hear several “B” words in the coming days. Blizzard. Blockbuster. Bombogenesis. (WBZ-TV Graphic) At this point, all options are on the table for our Saturday storm. However, with each passing hour and computer model run, the likelihood of a major winter storm continues to grow. Let me emphasize that this is NOT A LOCK just yet. We are still in the forecasting window (about 4 days out) when we are analyzing trends and looking thousands of miles away for the pieces that will eventually come...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO