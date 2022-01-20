Game Trailers: Cities: Skylines Airports DLC Commented Gameplay

Here's some Far Cry 6 Pagan Min Control DLC gameplay at Mind Level 1, containing some story spoilers. The new Far Cry 6 Pagan: Control DLC puts us in the shoes of Far Cry 4 villain Pagan Min and challenges us to survive the terrors that reside in his mind. In keeping with Far Cry 6's Vaas: Insanity DLC, this is a rogue-like experience in which you'll start with the basics and unlock new weapons and perks by completing trials. However, you'll lose all your cash when you die, so tread carefully. Explore a new world inspired by Kyrat, uncover Pagan Min's backstories to learn more about him, and retrieve three pieces of his golden mask to escape the island. The Far Cry 6 Pagan: Control DLC releases on January 11, 2022. It's available via the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, and can be purchased separately, provided you own the base game. The Far Cry 6 Collapse DLC will focus on Far Cry 5's Joseph Seed, launching in February 2022.

