Game Trailers: Cities: Skylines Airports DLC Commented Gameplay

By Tristan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParadox Interactive brings us annotated gameplay for the Airports DLC Cities:...

Related
TheSixthAxis

Cities: Skylines Airports DLC will launch alongside four content creator packs

Cities: Skylines Airports DLC is due to be released on January 25th, with the new pack adding airports to the game and the ability to manage them. This pack will be priced at $12.99. However, this will not be the only content released at the same time with four content creator packs also being announced. The packs include a map pack, a vehicle pack, and two radio stations that cater to those who like relaxation music and those who enjoy jazz.
ComicBook

Massive Lost Ark Gameplay Trailer Released

Lost Ark is set to release on PC in just a few short weeks, and Amazon Games has released an all-new trailer detailing the MMO's gameplay. At more than five minutes in length, the trailer gives a significant amount of information about the free-to-play game, including its character customization options, dungeons, sailing, PvP options, and combat. As far as trailers go, this one is on the beefier side, and it could help to sway MMO fans that might be on the fence about trying the game. At the very least, it should help to tide fans over until they can actually try Lost Ark for themselves!
wccftech.com

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Trailer Shows a Gameplay Overview

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is just under two months from release, and publicity for the game still is circulating to drive up hype and attention for it. Celebrated as a grand remastering of the old 2013 title, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax on current-gen looks to collect everything that the game has, from DLC to bonus music and content.
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘LEGO Star Wars: Castaways’ Gets New Post-Launch Gameplay Trailer

LEGO Star Wars: Castaways, exclusively available on Apple Arcade (for now), launched back in November, but that doesn’t mean promotion for the game is ending anytime soon. A new gameplay trailer has arrived to showcase a number of brand-new activities and features coming to the game, which is already a surprisingly varied offering of blocky Star Wars fun. Check it out below:
Collider

'In Nightmare' Trailer Reveals Horrifying Dream Land Gameplay

Playstation has released a new trailer for their upcoming game In Nightmare, revealing the release date for the game while showing us plenty of the obstacles players will have to go through. The game is being published by Maximum Games, and is being Develped by Beijing Magic Fish Technology Co.
egmnow.com

Cities: Skylines getting new Content Creator Packs and Radio Stations

Paradox Interactive has announced that new Content Creator Packs and Radio Stations will arrive for Cities: Skylines alongside the Airports DLC on January 25th. The first of these packs is the Content Creator Map Pack. For $4.99, players will receive eight new terrain maps created by Sanctum Gamer. Joining it is the Content Creator Pack: Vehicles of the World, which is priced at $4.99 and includes 21 new vehicle assets that have been created by bsquiklehausen such as police cars, busses, and fire engines.
nintendoeverything.com

Dead Cells The Queen & The Sea DLC gameplay

Dead Cells gained brand new DLC this week in the form of The Queen & The Sea, and we now have gameplay. Fans can check out 15 minutes of footage. If you’re curious as to what the Dead Cells The Queen & The Sea DLC has to offer, read up on the following overview:
nichegamer.com

COGEN: Sword of Rewind DLC Characters Trailer Shows Off Guest Fighters

Gemdrops has shared a new COGEN: Sword of Rewind DLC characters trailer, showing off its paid DLC guest characters. As covered in our previous report, the game will include DLC characters Yuji Otori and Copen from the recently announced Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 at the time of its release.
nintendosoup.com

Pocky & Rocky Reshrined Receives New Character Trailer And Gameplay Details

Publisher Natsume Atari and developer Tengo Project have uploaded a new trailer for Pocky & Rocky Reshrined. The new trailer shows off more footage of the game in action, including some new playable characters. The game’s official website has similarly been updated with new details about these characters, which you can find below translated via Gematsu:
mobilesyrup.com

Nintendo releases Pokémon Legends: Arceus extended gameplay trailer

Nintendo has released a 13-minute extended gameplay trailer ahead Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ launch, offering the best look at the anticipated game yet. The video features additional detail about crafting, catching Noble Pokémon and more. In the gameplay preview, we see how trainers sneak up on Pokémon to...
gamingbolt.com

ELEX 2 Gameplay Trailer Showcases Combat, Enemy Types, and More

A new trailer has been released for Piranha Bytes’ ELEX 2, this time focusing on the combat. With so many different factions, multiple classes and abilities to choose from, there’s a diverse range of ways to deliver pain. You can either go with the traditional sword and shield set-up, or rain down fire on your enemies.
IGN

Far Cry 6 Pagan Min: Control DLC - 17 Minutes of Gameplay (Spoilers)

Here's some Far Cry 6 Pagan Min Control DLC gameplay at Mind Level 1, containing some story spoilers. The new Far Cry 6 Pagan: Control DLC puts us in the shoes of Far Cry 4 villain Pagan Min and challenges us to survive the terrors that reside in his mind. In keeping with Far Cry 6's Vaas: Insanity DLC, this is a rogue-like experience in which you'll start with the basics and unlock new weapons and perks by completing trials. However, you'll lose all your cash when you die, so tread carefully. Explore a new world inspired by Kyrat, uncover Pagan Min's backstories to learn more about him, and retrieve three pieces of his golden mask to escape the island. The Far Cry 6 Pagan: Control DLC releases on January 11, 2022. It's available via the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, and can be purchased separately, provided you own the base game. The Far Cry 6 Collapse DLC will focus on Far Cry 5's Joseph Seed, launching in February 2022.
hypebeast.com

'Lost Ark' Drops New Gameplay Trailer Ahead of February Launch

With its release date just around the corner, Amazon Game Studios has now dropped a more comprehensive gameplay trailer for its upcoming free-to-play MMORPG Lost Ark. Featured above, the five-minute clip showcases some of the game’s core elements, including everything from picking your character’s class and abilities, exploring the world of Arkesia and creating your own stronghold, as well as combat including the various dungeons and raids you’ll venture into or PvP elements for those looking for a more competitive experience.
itechpost.com

'Galaxy Fight Club' NFT Game: Release Date, Gameplay, How to Earn

Fighting games have lorded over the gaming world for the longest time. Now, the "Galaxy Fight Club" (GFC) is hoping to be the next title to claim dominance. With such blockbuster titles as "Mortal Kombat," "Call of Duty," "Tekken" or "World of Warcraft," gamers won't really let go of their favorite weapons, be it a sword or an AR-15, designed to waylay virtual enemies. Here, GFC would be a perfect fit.
