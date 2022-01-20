ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia journalist struck by a vehicle while reporting live on TV

By John Lynch
 3 days ago

( WTRF ) A video going around on social media, getting over 700,00 views, shows a West Virginia Journalist getting struck by a vehicle live on television.

WSAZ-TV reporter Tori Yorgey says she’s ‘okay’ after she got right back up to finish her report.

“Oh my god! I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK. I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK, Tim,’ Tori says.

West Virginia House bill would require a moment of silence at the beginning of school each day

“Well, that’s a first for you on TV, Tori,” the anchor Tim Irr says.

Tori says this isn’t the first time she was struck by a vehicle, she also claimed she got hit by a vehicle in college.

the driver apparently apologized to Tori, but Tori said she was alright. “Ma’am, you are so sweet, and you are OK,” she told her.

Tori added: “I thought I was in a safe spot but clearly we might need to move the camera over a little bit.”

Starting Feb. 1, Yorgey will be working for ABC affiliate WTAE in Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

