ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

German FM: Diplomats shared blame for Holocaust

crossroadstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister said Thursday that the country’s diplomats during the Nazi era shared blame for the Holocaust and she wants more training for staff to speak up against all forms of discrimination. In a statement marking the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

The secret Nazi archive that documented the Holocaust

It is the largest Nazi archive in the world and, following the Allied victory in World War II, much of it remained hidden from public view, locked away for more than 60 years. Then in 2006, 60 Minutes traveled to Bad Arolsen, Germany, to see "Hitler's Secret Archive." The sprawling...
SCIENCE
The Oakland Post

Masking is not murder, stop comparing it to the Holocaust

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, American society has borne witness to the strangest displays of human behavior in reaction to this virus. When government officials advised citizens to wear a mask and get vaccinated, some responses have ranged from weird to downright bizarre. One of the most confounding examples of public backlash has been the erroneous comparison of immunization and mask wearing to the Holocaust.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Jewish Press

Holocaust Survivors Urge Action Against Antisemitic Use of Holocaust Terminology

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) has released a comprehensive internet monitoring data report revealing the scope of the rising trend of Holocaust trivialization, including comparisons of the Nazi genocide to the Covid-19 pandemic now entering its third year, in advance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27. The study...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Genocide#German History#Ap#Nazi#Jews#Jewish#Foreign Ministry
Cleveland Jewish News

Polish diplomat fired after calling country’s Holocaust speech law ‘stupid’

A Polish diplomat has reportedly been fired after calling his own government’s laws regarding speech centered around the Holocaust “stupid.”. Jaroslaw Nowak, the plenipotentiary for contacts with the Jewish Diaspora, made the comments in an interview last week with the British publication Jewish News. Nowak was discussing the...
POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

Germany: Party picks conservative leader for post-Merkel era

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Delegates from the party of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel endorsed prominent conservative Friedrich Merz as the Christian Democratic Union’s new leader Saturday as the center-right party seeks to redefine itself. Merz received 94.6% of the vote from 983 delegates who cast ballots during...
EUROPE
beverlypress.com

Museum commemorates Holocaust victims

In the wake of a rise in anti-Semitism, Holocaust Museum Los Angeles is holding a virtual commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. The event is presented in partnership with the Consulate General of Israel in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
World War II
The Independent

UK begins withdrawing staff and families from embassy in Ukraine

Some British embassy staff and their dependants are being pulled out of Kyiv in response to the mounting Russian threat to Ukraine The Foreign Office confirmed the move after the United States ordered the families of all American personnel at the US Embassy to leave the country in response the the risk of an invasion.#Ukraine Some Embassy staff and dependants are being withdrawn from Kyiv in response to growing threat from Russia. The British Embassy remains open and will continue to carry out essential work. (see ’Summary' page) https://t.co/NDOk0vdKBg pic.twitter.com/OSm9fd89id— FCDO Travel Advice (@FCDOtravelGovUK) January 24, 2022Russian forces have massed...
EUROPE
crossroadstoday.com

German far-right names long-shot presidential candidate

BERLIN (AP) — The far-right Alternative for Germany party on Tuesday presented a member of former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union as its long-shot candidate to become the country’s next president, prompting his own party to call for him to leave or face possible expulsion. Max...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
crossroadstoday.com

Kazakh defense minister fired; last Russia-led troops leave

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Defense Ministry says all the troops deployed to Kazakhstan by a Russia-led security alliance this month to help quell violent unrest have left the former Soviet nation, with the last four military planes landing outside Moscow on Wednesday. The Collective Security Treaty Organization, an...
MILITARY
AFP

UK accuses Moscow of trying to install pro-Russia leader in Ukraine

Britain on Saturday alleged that it had information that Moscow was "looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv" as fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine grow. Tensions have soared in recent weeks as tens of thousands of Russian troops mass on Ukraine's border, along with an arsenal of tanks, fighting vehicles, artillery and missiles. London said it had seen evidence that several former Ukrainian politicians had maintained links with Russian intelligence services, and that former MP Yevgen Murayev was being considered as a potential leader. Some of those in contact with Russian intelligence officers were "currently involved in the planning for an attack on Ukraine", the Foreign Office said in a statement, though did not release details of the evidence. A US official called the alleged plot "deeply concerning".
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia warned of ‘unprecedented sanctions’ over Ukraine as world leaders talk

Russia has been warned it will be swiftly hit with an “unprecedented package of sanctions” in the event of a fresh incursion in Ukraine after Boris Johnson joined Joe Biden and world leaders to present a united front to combat a feared invasion.The Prime Minister and the US President met virtually with the leaders of Nato, the EU, Italy, Poland, France and Germany on Monday evening as they hoped to avert what Mr Johnson warned would be a bloody and protracted conflict for Moscow.Downing Street said they stressed diplomatic discussions with Russia remains the first priority, but said the nation...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday rejected a British claim that Russia was seeking to replace Ukraine’s government with a pro-Moscow administration, and that former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev was being considered as a potential candidate. Britain’s Foreign Office on Saturday also named several other Ukrainian politicians it said had links with Russian intelligence services, along with Murayev who is the leader of a small pro-Russia party that has no seats in the parliament.The U.K. government made the claim based on an intelligence assessment, without providing evidence to back it up. It comes amid high tensions between Moscow and the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Nato sending more fighter jets and ships to eastern Europe as war fears grow

Nato is sending additional ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe amid growing fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, with Boris Johnson warning Vladimir Putin that any conflict would be “painful, violent and bloody”.Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said Nato would take “all necessary measures” to protect and defend its allies.Western leaders including US president Joe Biden and prime minister Boris Johnson agreed to take swift action "including an unprecedented package of sanctions" in the event of a Russian incursion in Ukraine, following a call on Monday evening.A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The leaders stressed that diplomatic discussions with...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy