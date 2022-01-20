ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ohio mom goes on 1,200-mile trek to see both sons play in NFL playoffs on same day

By Talia Naquin
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24uqK5_0dqqYTRN00

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – It’s no secret that two Super Bowl champs hail from Cleveland Heights High School .

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce won Super Bowl LIV just two years after big brother Jason Kelce , who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles, took home a Super Bowl ring.

Baker Mayfield updates on shoulder surgery in new video

Both teams were also in the playoffs this season.

Mom Donna Kelce was not going to choose which son’s game to attend on Sunday when both teams played.

She went to both, in a 1,200-mile trek in one day.

“I was on a plane, train, monorails going back and forth between terminals. I was on rickshaws. It was hysterical,” Donna told FOX 8.

Donna watched her son Jason play in Tampa, where the Eagles lost to the Buccaneers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tbhkx_0dqqYTRN00
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 21: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after defeating the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field on December 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Then she went to Kansas City, to watch Travis’ team beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, even with a flight delay in between games.

“I actually made it,” she said.

“I got there around halftime.”

The NFL documented her trip on their Twitter page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mwMSd_0dqqYTRN00
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 16: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

They even made it possible for her to ask Travis the first question at the postgame press conference.

“Would you like to surprise Travis, and I said, heck yeah!”

Video from the press conference showed his surprise when she was announced.

“It’s your mom!” she said to start things off.

“I’m glad you made it!” Travis Kelce said laughing.

“This was an elation to see you get a touchdown in a playoff game. How good did that feel?” she asked.

“To finally throw a touchdown like I used to tell my mom when I was like 5-years-old, you know that I was eventually going to throw a touchdown in the National Football League. I finally got it done,” he said.

‘Going into lockdown’: 911 calls paint picture of scene before Malik McDowell arrest

Kansas City is moving on in the playoffs and will host the Buffalo Bills Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

If her sons are lucky enough to make it into the postseason next year, she just may do it all again.

“It was a blast.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Gould’s FG on final play gives 49ers upset of Packers

Robbie Gould continued his playoff perfection and moved the San Francisco 49ers one step away from their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons with a 45-yard field goal as time expired for a 13-10 upset of Green Bay on Saturday night.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Missouri State
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Vrabel’s Comment On Ryan Tannehill Is Going Viral

Mike Vrabel refused to throw his quarterback under the bus following the Tennessee Titans’ embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Tannehill, the 33-year-old veteran, was awful in the Titans’ 19-16 loss to the Bengals. He threw three picks during the outing, two of which led to field goals by Cincinnati.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Malik Mcdowell
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tom Brady On Sunday

Everyone’s saying the same thing about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday morning. For years, many have compared Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Brady. While Brady has the team accolades, some believe that Rodgers is the more-talented quarterback. That narrative has been mostly pushed away...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Antonio Brown Reacts to Buccaneers’ Playoff Loss With Meme

Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown just couldn’t help himself after his former team lost an absolute heartbreaker on Sunday. While Tampa Bay fans still were freshly mourning their season being over after a 30–27 loss to the Rams in the divisional round, Brown posted a meme on Twitter. And he reminded everyone of his own dramatic exit from the season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#American Football#Wjw#Super Bowl Liv#Eagles#Buccaneers#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Kansas City Chiefs
The Spun

NFL Fans Stunned By What Tony Romo Said On Sunday

NFL fans were pretty surprised by what CBS announcer Tony Romo said about running quarterbacks on Sunday afternoon. The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Sunday evening. During the broadcast, Romo appeared to say that no one is better at...
NFL
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger is a warning to the Atlanta Falcons

Ben Roethlisberger played what will likely be his final game in the NFL as the Steelers were blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs in the wildcard round. Ben’s final season should be a warning not only to the Atlanta Falcons but to the rest of the league. With...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Leonard Fournette news

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been without star running back Leonard Fournette for the last few weeks, but it appears that they could be getting him back at the perfect time. Ian Rapoport has reported that Fournette returned to practice yesterday from his hamstring injury and that there is a very good chance that he will play this weekend.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Found Dead In Prison

A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

In surprise, Ravens fire defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale after disappointing season

The Ravens have fired defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, a surprising shakeup that comes less than two weeks after the end of a disappointing season. In a statement the Ravens released Friday, coach John Harbaugh said that he and Martindale, who had one year remaining on his contract in Baltimore, had “agreed to move forward in separate directions.” “We have had a great run on ...
NFL
WKBN

WKBN

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy