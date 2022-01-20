Ohio mom goes on 1,200-mile trek to see both sons play in NFL playoffs on same day

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – It’s no secret that two Super Bowl champs hail from Cleveland Heights High School .

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce won Super Bowl LIV just two years after big brother Jason Kelce , who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles, took home a Super Bowl ring.

Both teams were also in the playoffs this season.

Mom Donna Kelce was not going to choose which son’s game to attend on Sunday when both teams played.

She went to both, in a 1,200-mile trek in one day.

“I was on a plane, train, monorails going back and forth between terminals. I was on rickshaws. It was hysterical,” Donna told FOX 8.

Donna watched her son Jason play in Tampa, where the Eagles lost to the Buccaneers.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 21: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after defeating the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field on December 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Then she went to Kansas City, to watch Travis’ team beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, even with a flight delay in between games.

“I actually made it,” she said.

“I got there around halftime.”

The NFL documented her trip on their Twitter page.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 16: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

They even made it possible for her to ask Travis the first question at the postgame press conference.

“Would you like to surprise Travis, and I said, heck yeah!”

Video from the press conference showed his surprise when she was announced.

“It’s your mom!” she said to start things off.

“I’m glad you made it!” Travis Kelce said laughing.

“This was an elation to see you get a touchdown in a playoff game. How good did that feel?” she asked.

“To finally throw a touchdown like I used to tell my mom when I was like 5-years-old, you know that I was eventually going to throw a touchdown in the National Football League. I finally got it done,” he said.

Kansas City is moving on in the playoffs and will host the Buffalo Bills Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

If her sons are lucky enough to make it into the postseason next year, she just may do it all again.

“It was a blast.”

