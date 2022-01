There have been several strange situations this year with local English-language affiliates on certain providers broadcasting only the Spanish-language audio of certain NFL games, with that in particular happening with NBC New Orleans affiliate WDSU on multiple occasions. The latest case of this came with the CBS AFC divisional round game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs (seen above), with many people in New Mexico in particular complaining that they were only getting Spanish-language audio on the YouTube TV feed of Albuquerque CBS affiliate KRQE. Here are a few of the many, many tweets:

